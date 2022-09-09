OAK HILL — The City of Oak Hill wishes Mark Via a Happy Retirement after 47 years of service.
Mark has been a crucial asset to the Oak Hill Sanitary Board in his time working for the city.
Mark is a 1975 graduate of Collins High School. While he worked for a short period of time with his father, who was groundskeeper at White Oak Country Club, he spent the rest of his career serving the citizens of Oak Hill at the Oak Hill Sanitary Board.
Mark was an integral part of the merger of the Arbuckle sewer system into the Oak Hill Sanitary Board in 2017.
He has been a member of the WV Rural Water Association for many years and, in 2014, he was named Wastewater Operator of the Year. Through his leadership the City of Oak Hill was awarded the Wastewater Treatment System of the Year for 2022 at the Water on the Mountain Conference hosted by the WV Rural Water Association at Snowshoe.
“Mark is very knowledgeable, an expert in his field,” City Manager Damita Johnson said. “He gained his expertise through on the job learning and he has a vast understanding of everything from day-to-day operations to engineering. There will be very big shoes to fill in his absence.”
In a ceremony held Aug. 31, Mayor Daniel Wright read a proclamation declaring Aug. 31, 2022 Mark Via Day in the City of Oak Hill.
The City of Oak Hill would like to acknowledge Mark for his years of dedication and service to the community and wish him well in his next phase of life.
