Damita Johnson, city clerk and treasurer for Oak Hill, has achieved a status few in West Virginia have attained.
Johnson, who’s served the city for nearly 23 years, has earned the professional title of Master Municipal Clerk (MMC). Only seven other West Virginians, some of whom are retired, have earned the designation.
City Manager Bill Hannabass announced Johnson’s accomplishment.
“I congratulate Damita and am proud that the City of Oak Hill has the honor of being served by such a professional. Way to go, Damita. I know the amount of work you endured to achieve the recognition,” Hannabass said.
The designation is awarded by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), Inc.
“IIMC grants the MMC designation only to those municipal clerks who complete demanding education requirements; and who have a record of significant contributions to their local government, their community and state,” Stephanie Carouthers Kelly, MMC, president of IIMC, wrote to the city.
“To attain the MMC status I had to go through a regimen to be a CMC (certified municipal clerk) first,” Johnson explained. “After that I had to have 60 education hours directly from IIMC and 40 hours of other education and community/government involvement outside of my work (serving on boards with the Municipal League, etc.).
“This is the highest certification for now in the clerk world,” she added. “The Institute of Municipal Clerks is considering adding something but hasn’t yet. However, they continue to offer education opportunities.
“I will probably limit mine now to national conferences because I’m tired,” she laughed. “Plus I have to have 40 hours of continuing ed for my CPA license.”
Johnson, who earned her bachelor’s degree at West Virginia University Institute of Technology, passed the Certified Public Accountant exam in late 2000 and has been a fully licensed CPA in West Virginia since January 2001.
• • •
The International Institute of Municipal Clerks, founded in 1947, has 14,000 members throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries, and the mission of the global non-profit corporation is to enhance the education opportunities and professional development of its diverse membership.
“In light of the speed and drastic nature of change these days, lifelong learning is not only desirable, it is necessary for all in local government to keep pace with growing demands and changing needs of the citizens we serve. Your city can take immense pride in Damita’s educational accomplishments and achievement of this milestone,” Kelly wrote.
“On behalf of the IIMC Board of Directors, I am honored to endorse the conferring of MMC to Damita Johnson, MMC of City of Oak Hill. We share your pride in this achievement and we applaud your support of the role Damita plays in your city.”
Achieving the designation took a total of five years following Johnson’s being qualified as a Certified Municipal Clerk.
“Quite the accomplishment,” Hannabass added. “We’re proud of her.”
Johnson and her husband, Eugene, have two adult children and five grandchildren.
“My husband has been very supportive and encouraged me along the way,” Johnson said, before also thanking her support system at the City of Oak Hill.
“I also am very appreciative of City Council for allowing me to attend the classes and including my education in the budget,” she said. “Bill (Hannabass) has been great about the whole thing, even though he makes great jokes about me being gone all the time.”
She also expressed gratitude to “my coworkers for picking up the slack when I’m gone. They’re great about that.”
