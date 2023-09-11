Oak Hill sewer rate public hearing Monday

Oak Hill City Council will stage a public hearing on Monday, Sept. 11 on a proposed three-phase sewer rate increase process.
Council had the first reading of the ordinance detailing the increases at its last regular meeting. The public hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, followed by the regular council meeting, with a second reading and potential passage of the ordinance on the agenda.
The percentage increases of sewer rates being assessed will be as follows: phase 1 — a minimum monthly bill of $34.60 for 2,000 gallons usage or less compared to current rate of $31.40, a 10.2 percent hike; phase 2 — a minimum monthly bill of $37.80, a 9.2 percent increase; and phase 3 — a minimum bill of $42.40, an additional increase of 12.2 percent.
“In 2016, we went through the same three-phase process, so the last increase was in 2019,” city manager Damita Johnson said.
Johnson said the rate increase is necessary because the price of doing business for the stand-alone Oak Hill Sanitary Board since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has risen significantly.
“Covid is the biggest reason,” she said. “Our prices have skyrocketed.” The cost of sewer pipe and other equipment has all increased, she said. Fuel and chemical costs have also risen.
As an example, information supplied by the city shows that an 8-inch SDR35 pipe which cost $3.70 per foot in 2019 currently runs $13.63 per foot.
Johnson said American Rescue Plan Act funds could possibly have been utilized as a revenue replacement, but available ARPA funds have been directed to the city park and some drainage projects.
“It really wouldn’t have prevented the need for an increase,” she said. “The expenses are just more than our current rate.”
Tonight’s agenda includes: call to order; roll call; invocation led by Pastor Roger Harding, Fellowship Memorial Baptist Church; Pledge of Allegiance led by Roger Evans; presentation by Del. David “Elliott” Pritt; presentation of the Joshua Jones Award; reading and approval of minutes; treasurer’s report; correspondence; citizens’ comments; public hearing on sewer rate increase; unfinished business — consideration to approve an ordinance setting for the rates, fees and charges for service to customers of the sewer system of the City of Oak Hill (2nd reading), consideration to approve a letter of support for Housed-Up Inc. to build a single-room occupancy housing project designed to move participants from homeless to housing, consideration to appoint and reaping individuals (boards, commissions and committees), consideration to lien properties demolished by the REAP program, consideration to approve Zoning Officer appointment, consideration to appoint Wes Toney as city prosecutor and consideration to annex Greentown Loop property (2nd reading); new business — consideration to approve the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) application for City Park playground with 50 percent match, request to change Nov. 13 council meeting to Nov. 6, discussion on future plans for the former BB&T Bank building, consideration to approve a City of Oak Hill Youth Council program and application, consideration to repeal Oak Hill Municipal Code (OHMC) 2.20.070 White Oak Rail Trail Committee (first reading), update from Business Owners Association and consideration to rescind an action to pay the mayor and council members $100 per meeting to attend appointed meetings; department reports — Police Department, Fire Department, City Manager, Code Enforcement, Director of Economic Development and MS4; council comments; future agenda items; announcements; and adjournment.
The story map link is located at https://arcg.is/1KPv9n0.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Facebook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.