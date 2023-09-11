Oak Hill sewer rate public hearing Monday

Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.