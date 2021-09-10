The Fayette County Health Department revealed Sunday that several workers and volunteers for the Oak Leaf Festival in Oak Hill tested positive for Covid-19.
"If you attended the festival on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, you should consider yourself exposed to the virus," read a Sunday press release from the health department. "Please self-monitor for symptoms and take advantage of free testing opportunities."
"Several people who were involved in some level of the Oak Leaf Festival are positive," FCHD Administrator Teri Harlan reiterated Monday, while not providing an exact number. "We have a lot of folks who attended the Oak Leaf Festival who are planning to be tested this week."
Saundie Smith, the director of the festival, said Monday that she started feeling ill and left the festival early Saturday. Smith said she subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Smith said she's unsure if she contracted the disease at the festival or elsewhere.
Ahead of the festival, Smith said the OLF committee had discussions about the possible cancellation of the event, but no vote was taken. "We did talk about it, but we decided to go with it," she said. Being an outside event was a factor, she said, and she said organizers announced that attendees should practice social distancing and wear masks.
"Oak Leaf officials did not involve the health department in the planning," Harlan said Sunday. She said the department issued guidance last week and provided signage, masks and hand sanitizer for use at the festival.
"Hindsight, maybe we should have canceled," Smith said. She said she's received both positive and negative comments on the matter.
"People were enjoying being out," she said. "Overall, the festival went well; the vendors did well.
"We're just looking forward to doing it next year. Hopefully Covid-19 isn't an issue."
Oak Hill City Manager Bill Hannabass said Sunday the remaining Oak Leaf Festival events were canceled, except for the Sunday fireworks display, which was held. He also said that, until further notice, any festival events on public property in the city are on hold.
As of Monday afternoon, the FCHD had administered 135 Covid-19 tests, Harlan said.
"We need folks to be cautious," she said. "If you are experiencing any symptoms, even if you are extra tired or you believe it is only your allergies, please do not go around others until you have tested and ruled out Covid."
In the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' report from Friday to Monday, Fayette County had 107 new cases of Covid-19. On Saturday, 20 confirmed and eight probable cases were listed, and on Sunday there were 29 confirmed and 10 probable cases.
As of Sunday, there were 564 active Covid-19 cases in the county. In the seven-day period through the DHHR morning report of Sept. 6, Fayette had experienced 248 new cases and one death of a county resident.
When considering testing options, individuals are asked to not go to Med Express or the local hospital for a Covid-19 test, FCHD officials explained. "Our hospital system is working above capacity taking care of critically ill patients. Instead, please take advantage of one of the testing opportunities below."
Those upcoming events include:
• Fayette County Health Department (new location behind Med Express) — Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Ruby Welcome Center — Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Walgreens — Daily by appointment
• Smithers Gateway Center — Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m.
• Meadow Bridge High School — Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Midland Trail High School — Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Rainelle Medical Center — Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• New River Health, Scarbro — Tuesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The health department is "pleading with the community to get vaccinated, practice physical distancing, wash hands and wear face coverings when in public," the release said.
Harlan said health department officials are working on guidance to issue for future fairs and festivals in the area.
For more information, contact the Fayette County Health Department at 304-574-1617 on Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com
