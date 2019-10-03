OAK HILL — Obviously one can visit a local library to check out a book, but today's library offers much more than its traditional service.
In addition to serving as the home of thousands of print volumes, the six branches and headquarters of the Fayette County Public Library system offer a number of free activities each month for members of the community.
The FCPL administrative offices are based in Oak Hill and branch libraries are located in Ansted, Fayetteville, Meadow Bridge, Montgomery, Mount Hope and Oak Hill.
The system also operates a bookmobile which travels to locations around the county that aren’t served by a local library branch. In addition, the FCPL offers online services as well as a new homebound program.
A number of special events are planned for October, including a computer basics course for adults entitled “Grandma, You’ve Got Mail!” The class will cover some basic computer terminology and creating a free email address. As the title suggests, the class is geared toward older adults, but anyone 18 or older may register.
“We feel there is a real need in our community for basic and advanced computer classes and the library’s goal is to fill that need,” Kim Massey, extension librarian, said in a press release. “Using technology provided by the West Virginia Library Commission, which can easily be transported to other locations in the county, we plan to provide this class and others at all Fayette County branches in the future.”
The course will run from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at the FCPL administration building, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill. Registration is required and limited to 10 participants. To register, please call 304-465-0121.
Other special programs throughout the month include a Haunted History program Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library; pumpkin decorating on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 12 p.m. and wreath making Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Mount Hope Public Library; and Kitchen Witchery on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m. for those ages 18 and up at the Oak Hill Public Library.
Following is the October schedule of programs for each of the branches of the FCPL.
Administrative Offices
(531 Summit Street, Oak Hill; Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664; Rebecca Kellum, director, fcpl_dir@mail.min.lib.wv.us)
• Adult Book Club — Thursday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.
• Movie Night (Hotel Transylvania) — Tuesday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m.
Ansted
(102 Oak Street, Ansted; Tuesday — 2 to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Friday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 304-658-5472; Rene Nickell, branch librarian)
• Adult Coloring — each Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
• Storytime — each Friday at 1 p.m.
• Lego/Knex Club — each Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Fayetteville
(200 W. Maple Avenue, Fayetteville; Monday — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 304-574-0070; Randall Ballard, branch librarian)
• Movie Day — Monday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.
• Haunted History — Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 3 to 4 p.m.
• Storytime — each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego/Knex Club — each Friday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
• Family Fun Time — each Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
• Paranormal Investigator — Monday, Oct. 21 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Meadow Bridge
(53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge; Monday, Wednesday and Thursday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday — 12 to 7 p.m.; 304-484-7942; April Vaughn, branch librarian)
• Toddler Time — Mondays, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21, 11 a.m.
• Storytime — each Tuesday at 3 p.m.
• Girl Scouts — Tuesdays, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22, 5 p.m.
• 4-H — Tuesday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m.
• Kids Movie Day — Tuesday, Oct. 15, 5 to 7 p.m.
• Adult Movie Day — Wednesday, Oct. 16, 12 to 2 p.m.
• Adult Coloring — Thursdays, Oct. 3 and Oct. 24, 1 to 3 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 11, 1 to 4 p.m.
• Adult BINGO — Thursday, Oct. 10, 1 to 3 p.m.
Montgomery
(507 Ferry Street, Montgomery; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday — 12 to 7 p.m.; 304-442-5665; Gordon Kent, branch librarian)
• Storytime — each Wednesday, 5 p.m.
• Adult Book Group — Thursday, Oct. 3, 1 p.m.
• Lego/Knex Club — Thursdays, Oct. 10 and Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Adult Coloring — Fridays, Oct. 4 and Oct. 11, 1 to 2 p.m.
Mount Hope
(500 Main Street, Mount Hope; Monday through Wednesday and Friday — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 304-877-3260; Pamela Bush, branch librarian)
• Homeschool Roundup — Mondays, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21, 1 p.m.
• Adult Special Needs Storytime — each Tuesday, 1 p.m.
• Adult Coloring — each Tuesday, 2 p.m.
• Adulting 101 — Wednesdays, Oct. 9 and Oct. 23, 11 a.m.
• Wreath Making — Wednesday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m.
• Lego Club — Thursdays, Oct. 10 and Oct. 24, 5 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m.
• Knex — Wednesday, Oct. 23, 1 p.m.; Thursdays, Oct. 3 and Oct. 17, 5 p.m.
• Read to Me — each Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.
• Pumpkin Decorating — Thursday, Oct. 10, 12 p.m.
• Storytime — each Friday, 1 p.m.
• Movie Day — Friday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m.
Oak Hill
(611 Main Street, Oak Hill; Monday, Wednesday and Friday — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 304-469-9890; Laura Fernett, branch librarian)
• Baby Lapsit — Tuesdays, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22, 10:30 a.m.
• Storytime — each Thursday, 10:30 a.m.
• Adult Coloring — each Thursday, 5 p.m.
• Kitchen Witchery — Tuesday, Oct. 15, 5:30 p.m. (learn about some magically good uses for herbs and essential oils; ages 18 and up; registration required)
• Young Adult Book Pickup — Friday, Oct. 18 (discussion/movie viewing Nov. 14; ages 13 to 18; registration required)
• Pumpkin Storytime and Painting — Thursday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m. (ages 3 to 12; registration required)
• Adult Quarterly Book Discussion — Friday, Oct. 25, 5 p.m. (registration required)
For more on the Fayette County Public Library and its programs, visit fayette.lib.wv.us.
Email: ckeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @Fayette_Cheryl
