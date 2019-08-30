The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association is looking forward to the annual all-class reunion at Tamarack Friday, Aug. 30. The celebration features a social hour, dinner buffet, and time for dancing and visiting afterwards.
“This is a nostalgic time, especially for us older alums,” says Sherry Keffer a member of the board of directors of the association. She adds that it is a chance for members of several classes to visit during the course of the evening as well as the opportunities to touch base with some of their former teachers.
The event is usually held on Friday evening of Labor Day weekend so that individual classes wishing to have a reunion that weekend have Saturday for their own functions. This year, Saturday reunions are being held for the classes of 1969 (the Golden Class), 1959 and 1964.
There is a scarcity of students who graduated after the early 1970s, and the association needs to get contact information for them. Classes that have had reunions and have an address list are encouraged to send them to ohhsalumni@yahoo.com so that the names can be added to the mailing list.
