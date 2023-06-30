OAK HILL — Earlier this month, the Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association continued providing a boost to OHHS students in their pursuit of higher education.
This year, the OHHS/CHS Alumni Association awarded scholarships to 59 students who graduated from Oak Hill High School between 2020 and 2023. The scholarships range from $850 to $5,000 and are financed wholly from gifts from former graduates.
"The support from former graduates is almost unbelievable," alumni association president Sherry Keffer said. "The small town of Oak Hill has produced many successful adults, and many of them send donations to help finance the scholarship program and other assistance to Oak Hill High.
"Yes, there are some donors who have contributed in excess of $100,000, but many of our donations come regularly in the form of gifts from $25 to $1,000. To date, we have not had fundraisers; the gifts just come. We are considering a fundraising campaign in the future and will let the public know."
The OHHS/CHS Alumni Association is a federally-approved tax-exempt corporation, so donations to the organization are tax-deductible, Keffer noted.
The association has a strong past. According to Keffer, in the early 1980s a group of graduates from the classes of 1940, 1941 and 1942 met to discuss how they might make a difference to future Red Devils. They had been meeting over Labor Day weekend to reminisce and enjoy fun and good food, she explained. They also had a desire to support future graduates.
According to Velma Spencer Foster (deceased), one of the charter members of the association, they were walking down the stairs from a meeting in what is now Ryan Accounting on Main Street, and Harry Altizer handed her $200 and said, "Let’s start a scholarship fund.”
The first scholarships were awarded in 1986 to three recipients. Although all gifts are appreciated, Keffer said those early donations "were especially warm-hearted because (the) association had not been granted tax-exempt status. Thanks to the indefatigable work of Mr. Robert Sanger, that status was gained and all gifts since then have been tax-deductible."
Scholarships were awarded this year to: Grace Angelona, Allie Brooke Ballard, Joel Banks, Logan Michael Boggs, Matthew Bradford, Camden Craddock, Madison Dye. Christian Dyer, Juanita Ford, Shyanne Taylor Friebel, Riley Gray, Aaron C Grimmett, Jessica Hobbs, Hannah Hunter, Caitlin Jackson, Annie Johnson, Lane Jordan, Haley Keffer, Allie Grace Keffer, Taylor Keith, Alexandria Rae Legg, Marie Lewis, Brooke Linkswiler, Grace Logan, Kadence Lucas, Victoria Mackowiak, Dylan Massey, James Maynor, Kaylee Ann McKnight, Selena Medder-Bragg, Loretta Faith Wolfe, Matthew Mrozek, Jacob Mrozek, Andrew Lee Pack, Jonah Reese Parsons, Austin Lane Pauley, Christopher Persinger, Benjamin Preston Pettit, Justin Lawrence Pettit, Molly Pino, Haylee Lynn Pugh, Hanna Ramsey, Skylar Richards, Bethany Louise Rosiek, Kaleigh Schwarz, Elijah Selvey, Kai Smith, Carlie Smith, Emily Surface, Ashlyn Treadway, Ethan Vargo-Thomas, Hannah White, Myla Williams, Bailey Brooke Willoughby, Morgan Wills, Mason Wills, Madison Wills and Colten Robert Workman.
To help support the ongoing scholarship efforts of the Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association, visit oakhillreddevilalumni.org or email ohhsalumni@yahoo.com.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com
