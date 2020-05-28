OAK HILL — Oak Hill High School took time Tuesday to recognize graduates who won't be able to walk across the stage and accept their diplomas on Aug. 1 because they've enlisted in the military to serve their country.
The Class of 2020 Oak Hill High military graduates honored during a special graduation ceremony on May 26 on the high school lawn included:
• Andrew Seth Asbury II
• Noah Adam Casto
• Dylan Patrick Harper
• Matthew Trent Honaker
• Cory Issak Littreal
• Christian Gene Allen Sanger
Oak Hill High Principal Katie Keffer Hayes called the graduates "a very special group."
"This time next year, these boys aren't going to be coming through these (school) doors that are safe, that we are protecting them," she said. "They are going to be walking through doors protecting us."
Hayes, a mother of three boys, called it an "overwhelming thought" as she praised parents "who have the strength and the courage ... to let your little boys grow into soldiers." She asked the students to give their family support group a round of applause.
Assistant principals Chad Quesenberry and Brandy Thomas, as well as Kelly Thompson and Michelle Wolfe, helped introduce the graduates, present them with their diplomas and lead them through their tassel ceremony.
As the event concluded, Col. Chris Selvey, (U.S. Army-Retired) made remarks and staged a swearing-in for the students.
Any individual enlisting at a time of crisis in the world "is making a big decision for themselves," Selvey stressed.
Family members and friends of the graduates attended the ceremony.
