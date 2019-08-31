OAK HILL — Fans of Motown music are in for a Supreme treat Saturday night.
At 8 p.m. at the downtown Lively Family Amphitheater, Scherrie & Susaye, formerly of The Supremes, will perform some of the band's well-known classics as well as some newer music during a free concert for the 21st annual Oak Leaf Festival.
The Former Ladies of The Supremes trio features Scherrie Payne and Susaye Greene, both ex-members of The Supremes, and Joyce Vincent, formerly of Tony Orlando and Dawn. Vincent was in line to join Payne and Greene in The Supremes when the group disbanded in 1977.
The Supremes dominated the music charts during the 1960s and ’70s with an unprecedented string of 33 Top 40 hits. The band had just eight individual members during its history, and each of the eight women contributed to the group's massive recording and performing success. Payne and Greene were part of the legendary recording trio in the 1970s alongside original Supreme Mary Wilson.
During a media availability and public meet-and-greet Friday at King Coal Chevrolet, the trio promised a wide-ranging, entertaining show on Saturday.
Expect a "fun-filled" evening during which "you can dance, you can sing along, you can reminisce," said Payne. "We'll be doing a lot of Supremes songs, and a couple of surprises, and we'll be doing our new single (Susaye Greene's "Unconditional Love.")
Ahead of the appearance at King Coal Chevrolet, the ladies stopped by the studios of The River 107.7 FM at the TC Midway Plaza. Friday afternoon, they were scheduled to participate in a pep rally at Oak Hill High School, followed by singing the national anthem at the Oak Hill-Nicholas County football game Friday night. On Saturday, they will serve as grand marshals of the Oak Leaf Festival parade in the morning, then the women will take the Lively Family Amphitheater stage Saturday for their anticipated show. Playing prior to them will be the Krista Hughes Band (4 to 6 p.m.) and the Ann Sumpter Band (6 to 8 p.m.).
For more on a wide range of festival activities scheduled this weekend, visit oakleaffestivalwv.org.
For more on the trio, visit scherrieandsusayeformersupremes.com.
