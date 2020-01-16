New Roots Community Farm is offering a free training session on how to use the Online Local Food Marketplace Platform at the Bellann Building in Oak Hill from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 23.
Local producers will learn how to utilize the marketplace platform to sell their food products online.
The Online Farmers Market is maintained by Turnrow Appalachian Collective (Turnrow) and gives customers across Southern West Virginia access to locally grown food from producers.
For more information about the marketplace, visit https://turnrow.localfoodmarketplace.com/.
For more information about this training or the New Roots Community Farm, contact Susanna Wheeler at 304-574-4302 or susanna.l.wheeler@wv.gov.
New Roots Community Farm is made possible by the Fayette County Urban Renewal Authority, the Fayette County Commission, Fayette County Farmland Protection Board, and the Resource Coordinator’s Office.
