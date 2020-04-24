Much like rafters or kayakers negotiate the rapids of the New or Gauley rivers or a climber scales one of many boulders in the area, a region replete with outdoor recreation-based businesses is navigating the COVID-19 pandemic just as a prime time of the year arrives.
Heather Johnson is simply one of the many who are casting an eye toward the immediate and more distant future as the health crisis lingers.
Johnson, who co-owns Oak Hill-based River Expeditions with her husband, Rick, says the company obviously had to adjust its spring schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's first group whitewater rafting trip was scheduled for Saturday, April 25, but the party rescheduled for later this summer, she said.
"We still currently offer cabin rentals, following all the safety guidelines and protocols set forth by local, state and national health organizations," Johnson said recently. "The health and wellness of our guests and staff are our top priority.
"We will postpone rafting and zipline activities until state and national stay-at-home orders are lifted."
"We will gladly reschedule or rain check guests who are affected by COVID-19, with no fees," Johnson continued. "Most of our guests are opting to reschedule their trips since they're anxious to escape isolation and have some fun with us as soon as possible.
"Many of the projected trends show West Virginia in a unique position to capture pent-up demand for travelers looking to visit by car instead of flying, for those looking for wide-open, uncrowded spaces and at an affordable price; River Expeditions is honoring 2019 pricing, plus kids (ages 6-11) raft free, and we offer the fourth consecutive night of lodging free. I'm hopeful that we can get back to business soon."
River Expeditions has about 150 seasonal employees, with only two being full-time, year-round. None of the employees had been called back to work as of earlier in April, so layoffs hadn't been necessary, said Johnson.
"I'm hopeful that West Virginia will be 'open' in time for National Travel and Tourism Week, May 3," she said.
Some other local outdoor adventure companies have detailed their COVID-19 response to customers on their websites.
• • •
Maura Kistler, co-owner and buyer for Fayetteville-based Water Stone Outdoors, says nothing has changed in directives issued by the Access Fund, the American Alpine Club and other climbing organizations. "I do believe the messaging from Access Fund, Alpine Club and other climbing organizations has started to sink in. ... I feel like we are doing a good job in Fayette County."
Kistler, however, did follow up later to say a friend had reported increased activity at recreational parking lots this past weekend.
According to its website, a March 23 message from the Access Fund encouraged all rock climbers to "help flatten the curve and err on the side of caution." Among the suggestions were to follow the lead of local climbing organizations, not travel to climb, strictly comply with shelter-in-place and similar orders, strictly comply with all closures and restrictions, follow federal, state, county and city guidelines on social distancing, and to not take unnecessary risks which could burden medical and search and rescue professionals.
"We totally believe it is possible to climb outdoors safely and responsibly, and some local climbers are, but they have to choose way out of the way destinations and only climb with their 'quaranteam' so as to minimize trading germs through gear and holds, and ease down on their goals to avoid injury," explained Kistler. "I think lots of us are recreating outdoors responsibly around here, taking advantage of where we live.
"It is one of the best coping mechanisms there is."
Kistler says Water Stone Outdoors' online business continues to reach out and interact with customers. "Kenny (co-owner Parker) is doing a good job of putting more stuff in our online store that is relevant to the crisis, i.e. one of our suppliers started making hand sanitizer which is selling well. We are currently doing a fundraiser for local restaurants."
The store is helping keep a cash flow going by conducting curbside business by appointment, she noted.
A fortunate aspect of the situation is that the store had received very little of its spring preseason orders when the COVID-19 crisis started advancing, so there is not a lot of new merchandise to try to sell. "We will survive," Kistler said.
• • •
A popular local attraction in recent years, Bridge Walk got off to a strong start in January of this year, on the heels of "the best year we have ever had," said managing member Benjy Simpson.
Bridge Walk allows individuals to get safely harnessed in to the catwalk underneath the New River Gorge Bridge, traverse the bridge underbelly and take in the sights.
According to its website, in response to growing health concerns related to COVID-19 — both at home and in the workplace — the Bridge Walk office/store in Lansing is closed through at least May 15, except for a small group of staff on hand to ensure the continuity of office functions. All Bridge Walk tours through May 15 have been rescheduled or canceled.
"We do not want to put people, including our staff, at risk," Simpson said this week. "We would like to see everyone tested.
"Like many of our colleagues, we are using this time to read, research, think, rethink and try to move forward. As always, safety is our priority."
Simpson said about 800 guest bookings were lost for February and March. "This year will be a challenge," he said.
Online bookings for possible tours later this year continue, with the understanding that such tours can be rescheduled for later dates.
People needing to discuss a future booking or other issues can email office@bridgewalk.com or visit bridgewalk.com.
• • •
Andrew Forron, of Fayetteville-based New River Bikes, says the shop is currently available by appointment for sales and service. "We are not offering rentals or tours at this time," Forron said.
"People are still out riding and it's easy to practice social distancing as long as you avoid groups. Folks are still traveling into the area for all sorts of different recreation activities. Early on I saw lots of out-of-state folks but that has slowed a bit. I'm personally discouraging travel into the area."
Forron said it's "hard to say" how business has been affected. "We aren't seeing as many random walk-ins, but repairs and sales are still happening. Time will tell what kind and how much impact we will see.
"It seems like tourism-related businesses will take a major hit, which trickles down. Hopefully people will be excited to travel once it's safe. I'm in a fortunate place and don't rely on tourism but still see the effects when it's down. Hopefully things return to normal sooner than later."
• • •
The National Park Service has modified its operations on a park-by-park basis in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health authorities.
While most facilities and events are closed or canceled, outdoor spaces in some parks remain accessible to the public. At New River Gorge National River, the Canyon Rim Visitor Center was temporarily closed on March 18, and Park Superintendent Lizzie Watts announced on March 31 that, in response to COVID-19, the NPS was temporarily closing campgrounds and restrooms in all areas of New River Gorge National River, Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River.
All trails remain open except for ones that were closed prior to guidelines established by health officials in response to the pandemic, according to Eve West, chief of interpretation, visitor services and cultural resources. There is no trail construction currently ongoing in the park, and anticipated closures for road construction are currently on hold, she noted.
"We are encouraging park users to visit lesser used trails and if using a popular site, go during less popular times," West said. "We've signed trailheads, put out messaging on social media platforms and our website, developed a public service announcement for distribution to local media outlets with this messaging, and are managing these areas on an as-needed basis.
"We suggest following the same social distancing guidelines inside the park as outside. Spread out on trails and remain distant from unknown groups. Restrooms remain closed so plan accordingly, and practice Leave No Trace principles so as to alleviate additional impact to park resources and other visitors. The park is also highly encouraging visiting virtually via our website at https://www.nps.gov/neri/learn/photosmultimedia/multimedia.htm, and most of all, should you feel symptomatic, please remain home to discourage additional spread of the virus and seek the assistance of health care professionals."
"Monitoring parking lots at popular trailheads and river access points, especially during heavy visitor use periods, is normal procedure, with or without the issues related to to COVID-19," West continued. "In this case, should crowd size exceed restrictions in areas that have traditionally been set aside for groups where we've reduced the allowable number, we would ask the group to disperse."
Park officials are updating their website and social media platforms as changes occur.
• • •
On April 21, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) participated in separate calls with the West Virginia Physical Therapy Association and the food service division of the West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association to hear their concerns about the pandemic.
"Across West Virginia, our health care professionals are rapidly adjusting to caring for their patients with new services like telehealth to ensure that, while we are practicing social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginians are still receiving the care they need," Manchin said in a press release. "Our hospitality and travel businesses are also taking a hit due to this terrible pandemic.
"I am fighting to ensure our health care professionals receive the medical supplies they require and our small businesses across the state have the financial support they need to survive through this pandemic."
"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our state's economy and tourism industry, hurting our hospitality and travel businesses," said Carol Fulks, executive director of the WV Hospitality and Travel Association. "Many of our members need support from the federal government to stay in business.
"We appreciate Senator Manchin listening to our concerns and answering our questions about the programs that are available for our members and his work fighting for small businesses across West Virginia."
"As we attempt to navigate this COVID-19 pandemic, physical therapists and physical therapist assistants across West Virginia are looking for answers to many questions ranging from the availability of PPE to practicing via telehealth and more. We appreciate Senator Manchin’s willingness to spend some time with our members providing us perspective and answers,” said Carrie Abraham, president of West Virginia Physical Therapy Association.
