In spite of initial plans by the West Virginia Division of Highways to close the Oyler Avenue Bridge over U.S. 19 beginning at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16, the closing date was moved up until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, Greg Hylton, District Nine construction engineer, announced in a press release yesterday.
The Oyler Avenue Bridge will be closed for approximately six weeks.
Detours using the Main Street and Summerlee Road exits are in place during the closure. This closure is in conjunction with the Division, the Fayette County Board of Education and the City of Oak Hill to provide ingress and egress to the school complex while providing safety for those traveling U.S. 19.
Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use extreme caution while traveling around the work zone.
The anticipated completion date for this project is Nov. 29. However, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
