The Page-Kincaid Public Service District in Fayette County announced last Thursday it was filing a formal complaint to the Department of Environmental Protection in protest of the issuance of a permit to Seminole Mining. According to the complaint, Seminole has caused detrimental issues throughout the county.
The Page-Kincaid PSD complaint stated Seminole Mining and “blasting subcontractors” have engaged in mining and blasting practices that detrimentally caused significant damage to the company’s water system. Those with the PSD stated damage was caused to their new public well water source, causing major damage to their water treatment facility, which also ruined water heaters and plumbing fixtures in over 600 homes.
“Accordingly, Seminole has been sued by the Fayette County Commission and clearly has engaged in practices not in the interests of West Virginians,” the complaint continued. “Seminole should be forced to pay damages to all parties in full and be barred from engaging in mining operations.”
— Jordan Hatfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.