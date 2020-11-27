A Pax man is facing sexual assault charges in Fayette County, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Charles Haggerty, formerly of Pax, has been extradited back to West Virginia from Alabama to answer several felony warrants. In 2019, a report of a sexual assault was received by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department alleging sexual misconduct by Haggerty. Following the investigation, warrants were obtained for six counts of sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust, six counts of sexual assault, and 2nd degree soliciting a minor via the internet.
In the meantime, Haggerty was extradited to Alabama to face unrelated charges. A detainer from West Virginia was placed on him until he could be extradited back to Fayette County to be arraigned on these charges. He will now await court proceedings.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
