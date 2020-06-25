Residents gathered on Friday, June 12, to march through downtown Mount Hope in a Peace Parade.
“Mount Hope has been a salad bowl of diversity from the early days of the coalfields, and we are coming together to show our love for our community,” Carrie Kidd, organizer of Harmony for Hope, a Mount Hope nonprofit designed to unite the communities of southern West Virginia through music and art, said ahead of the march.
The event was designed to “support the lives of our black community members,” Kidd said. The march featured local individuals and members of the Mount Hope Regional Band.
