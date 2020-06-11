MOUNT HOPE — As peaceful protests get confused with, and tied up in explosive cases of looting and destruction, and people around the country and the world react in anger and despair to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police officers making an arrest, local residents are making plans to join those marking the spirit of togetherness and cooperation between races.
A Peace Parade is planned for 6 p.m. on Friday, June 12 in Mount Hope.
“Acts of violence and protests resisting racial integration were features in many American communities in the 1950s and ‘60s,” writes Carrie Kidd, organizer of Harmony for Hope, a Mount Hope non-profit designed to unite the communities of Southern West Virginia through music and art.
“As was covered by the Mount Hope High School Class of 1966 in their oral history, ‘Game Changer: Football as a Catalyst for Change in Mount Hope, West Virginia,’ Mount Hope gave the appearance of being a notable exception.
“Even in Mount Hope, though, a place where natives reported fairly mild racial tension, some still existed: Although the football players integrated right away, for instance, black girls who wanted to be on the Mount Hope cheerleading squad had a different experience. One of those who was left out was cheerleader Kathleen Scott, who is black,” Kidd wrote in a press release this week.
“We were told they had selected the cheerleaders before the school term started, and I was not a cheerleader at all when it became Mount Hope High School,” Scott recalls.
“That was something very dear and important to me, and it hurt,” she said.
She would later go on to further her education in New York and West Virginia. After completing her education, she returned to Mount Hope to work, to serve as an elected official, and was honored by the Mount Hope Federated League as “Woman of the Year.” The role through which most Mount Hope natives became familiar with her, however, was as a teacher in the Mount Hope area where she impacted the lives of countless students.
These students were taught to look beyond hate and to look at each other through the lens of compassion and love.
As was so eloquently stated by Nathan Shelton, integration wasn’t violent in Mount Hope because “we were all in the same boat. We were all working-class people or the children of working-class people. So we weren’t afraid of each other. We had something in common.”
“This spirit can still be seen today in Mount Hope,” Kidd said. “We are all in the same boat. We are not afraid to stand side by side, showing compassion and love to one another because that is the one thing we all have in common. We are all working-class citizens here in Mount Hope and we love our brothers and sisters because of our differences.
“Mount Hope has been a salad bowl of diversity from the early days of the coalfields, and we are coming together to show our love for our community. We invite you to join us this Friday, June 12 at 6 p.m. in Mount Hope for a Peace Parade to support the lives of our black community members,” Kidd wrote.
The Mount Hope Regional Band will be playing on Main Street beginning at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in joining the parade is encouraged to begin meeting at 5 p.m. along High School Drive and Virginia Street.
The parade route is 1.25 miles and, while still paying attention to safe distancing and other safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, parade entrants are recommended to use vehicles if you do not feel comfortable walking the route.
The parade will end at Mountaineer Mart and vehicles will be free to disperse afterward.
For more information, see Harmony for Hope’s Facebook page.
