CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a collaboration with the Capitol Police to have a prescription drug disposal site at the State Capitol, allowing people to safely dispose of unwanted or expired medications.
While there is a prescription drug collection site at the Capitol for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, the new location is permanent and will be accessible year-round.
“The more drug drop boxes we have, the more people will be encouraged to get rid of unwanted or expired prescription medications, including opioids,” Morrisey said in a press release. “When people use these drug disposal locations, it can make a difference in the substance abuse epidemic by decreasing the number of pills available.”
The disposal site at the Capitol is located at the Division of Protective Services Office located in Building 1, Room 152-A. Its placement is part of the Dispose Responsibly of Prescriptions (DRoP) initiative.
West Virginia Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff S. Sandy agreed the boxes can make a big difference.
“Over the years, citizens look forward to the National Drug Take-Back days to get rid of unwanted drugs,” he said. “Having a drop-off box at the Capitol, where employees and citizens can drop off their no-longer-needed drugs almost every day of the year, is a win-win for our employees, citizens and society.”
DRoP, in coordination with the Attorney General’s Public Health Trust, previously awarded drug drop boxes and prescription drug incinerators to law enforcement agencies across the state.
DRoP boxes have been provided to the Boone County Sherriff’s Office, Ceredo Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office, Roane County Sheriff’s Office and the Shepherdstown Police Department.
The incinerators are used to destroy unwanted/expired pills and are shared among law enforcement agencies. They were awarded to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Madison; Huntington Police Department in Cabell County; Parkersburg Police Department in Wood County; and the Star City Police Department in Monongalia County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.