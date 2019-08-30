David Godwin Perry, educator, civic activist, watchdog, leader in his church, legislator, state board of education president, and ardent supporter of his alumni association, is being honored Labor Day weekend as Grand Honoree of the Oak Hill High Alumni Association.
“Being selected for this honor is the greatest and most honored surprise of my life. I truly was speechless when Sherry Keffer called to ask if I would accept the honor. Accept? How could I not? To be honored by those in one’s immediate community is the greatest honor of all.”
Perry, a 1970 Collins graduate, has always been a go-getter. By taking classes around the calendar, by 1974, when his classmates were receiving their undergraduate degrees, he had earned the M.A. in administration and vocational education, leading him into school administration at an early age. “I made some mistakes those early years, but each of them resulted in growth,” he says.
Throughout his professional and political career, he has made education of youth and benefits to educators a top priority. Locally and statewide, he made a positive impact with his tireless pursuit of accountability and excellence at all levels.
During his tenure as principal at Collins Middle School, the institution was awarded the state School of Excellence and National Blue Ribbon School honors.
For 17 years he served in the West Virginia Legislature where he, through the years, was appointed to the Education Committee, Health and Human Resources Committee, Legislative Committee on Regional Jails, and he chaired the Committee on Insurance. He was in line to assume the chairmanship of the powerful Education Committee when the Democrats lost the political majority in the House, and he is currently president of the West Virginia State Board of Education.
He remembers his days as a student at Collins High fondly, calling them the most carefree and happy times of his life. Involvement made all the difference for him.
“My parents didn’t require that I make excellent grades. They did let me know, however, that a college degree was an expectation. My dad had worked two jobs most of my life. He had always worked in the mines, but when I was two-years old, my eight-year old brother was killed while hunting rabbits, resulting in my dad’s accepting the call to the ministry. Until his retirement, he served two vocations — mining and the ministry to God’s people. Neither he nor my godly mother wanted me to have to work as hard as he did. Little did they know or imagine the physical, mental, and emotional demands of being a principal.”
When he was young, Dave wanted to be a preacher or a state trooper. He could not be a trooper, though, because he never reached the height of 5-9. “I’d put a pulley on my neck and try to stretch out that extra 1/4 of an inch but it just didn’t happen.”
As a student he earned both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Marshall, and he is still a huge Marshall fan. During the years that The Herd was in the hunt for 1-A National Championships, Dave Perry wore the same socks to every game after he wore them for the first win.
A proud and active father, he and his wife, the former Nancy Trump, are the parents of two daughters, Angela Grice, ‘88, and Mindy Harris, ‘91. Those two daughters and their husbands have given them eight grandchildren, and in July they became great-grandparents.
