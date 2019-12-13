A Fayette County man died Thursday from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
At just after 5 p.m. Thursday, the Fayette County 911 Center received notification that a person on Gatewood Road near Oak Hill had suffered a gunshot wound. Initial information indicated an accidental shooting; however, further investigation suggested otherwise, Fridley said in a press release.
Later Thursday, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department were working the scene and collecting information and evidence.
The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, pending family notifications.
The Sheriff's Department is currently attempting to locate a person of interest in the incident. Robert Jeffries, 49, of Oak Hill, is wanted for questioning, and is believed to be on foot after leaving the scene wearing a camouflage jacket. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jeffries is encouraged to immediately notify the Sheriff's Department. If you spot someone who fits the description of this subject, do not attempt to approach or otherwise engage, Fridley stressed. Instead, you are advised to call 911 to provide police with any information.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through their Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
