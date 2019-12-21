Development at Wolf Creek Park, which broke ground in 2005, has run into several obstacles, according to Gabriel Peña, Fayette County deputy resource coordinator. “It’s been a tough sell,” said Peña, pointing to the development of infrastructure as one of the main holdups on expanding the park, which has mixed-use development for housing, business development and outdoor recreation for the New River Gorge Region. While sewer, water, power and even broadband to a certain extent are all set up, Peña said the URA is having difficulty obtaining funding in order to build roads to the parcels located on the 1,000-acre property.