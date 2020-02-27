With a commitment to increase access to local medical services for patients, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center (GVMC) and Plateau Medical Center (PMC) have signed clinical affiliation agreements with Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC). The clinical affiliations are designed to foster collaboration and enhance the quality of health care in southern West Virginia.
Through the collaboration, CAMC, GVMC and PMC will work to improve the overall patient care continuum by bringing more clinical resources to residents of Greenbrier and Fayette counties.
Cardiovascular services are a particular need in both counties, which have some of the nation’s highest levels of heart disease, diabetes and obesity, risk factors that lead to more deaths from cardiovascular disease than in the rest of the nation.
Recognizing the urgent need for cardiovascular care, CAMC will begin providing tele-cardiology support. Cardiology specialists at CAMC will provide tele-cardiology consults to the physicians caring for patients at GVMC and PMC, allowing more patients to stay in the community for care.
CAMC’s cardiac service line is recognized as one of the best in the region and has been for more than 50 years. Thousands of patients are served by CAMC’s cardiovascular program each year, making it the largest in the state. In 2019, U.S. News and World Report ranked CAMC as high performing in cardiovascular services including abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery and heart failure.
“Our focus is always on how we can best meet patient needs and closer collaboration between our organizations will benefit our region,” said David Ramsey, CAMC chief executive officer. “GVMC and PMC are strong hospitals, with skilled, compassionate providers. We are excited to work together with them to increase access to quality, compassionate medical care in southern West Virginia.”
Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and Plateau Medical Center are recognized for strong quality and patient safety ratings, both earning a 4-star Safety and Quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
“This new affiliation has tremendous possibilities and will ultimately provide more clinical resources to our patients right here in the community,” said Dr. Chris White, chairperson of the GVMC board of trustees.
“Working together makes sense with the ever-changing health care landscape,” said Bill Preston, president of the PMC board of trustees. “This new affiliation has tremendous possibilities and will ultimately provide more clinical resources to our patients right here in the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.