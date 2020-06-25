OAK HILL – Plateau Medical Center is urging residents of the local community to seek emergency care when needed – without delay. If you experience a medical emergency such as stroke symptoms or chest pain that may be a heart attack, a timely response will support the best possible outcome.
Even with a limited number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the community, our hospitals have implemented precautions to protect patients and staff, including screening all patients for symptoms and risk factors, and placing any individuals with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 in a separate area. Cleaning and disinfection are emphasized in caregiving areas and throughout the facility.
Plateau Medical Center is supporting the latest campaign by the American Heart Association (AHA): BE CERTAIN IN UNCERTAIN TIMES. The AHA is working to remind all of us that heart attacks, strokes and cardiac arrests don’t stop for Covid-19.
Heart attack, stroke and cardiac arrest symptoms are always urgent. Don’t hesitate to call 911.
Emergency workers know what to do to protect and care for you.
Heart attack signs and symptoms
• Chest discomfort
• Discomfort in other areas of the upper body
• Shortness of breath
• Other possible signs include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.
• Women’s most common heart attack symptom is chest pain. Some women are more likely to experience shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting and back or jaw pain.
Remember to act F.A.S.T. during stroke
• Face drooping – Does one side of the face droop or is it numb?
• Arm weakness – Is one arm weak or numb?
• Speech difficulty – Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak, or are they hard to understand?
• Time to call 911 – If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get them to the hospital immediately.
Cardiac arrest
Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart malfunctions and stops beating unexpectedly. Within seconds, a person becomes unresponsive, is not breathing or is only gasping. Survival depends on getting immediate CPR.
For more information on Plateau Medical Center, visit the website at www.plateauhealth.com.
