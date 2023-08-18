Officials from CAMC Plateau Medical Center, Charleston Area Medical Center and Vandalia Health gathered Tuesday in Oak Hill to cut the ribbon signifying the progress made since Vandalia Health System — the parent company of Charleston Area Medical Center — acquired Plateau Medical Center from a subsidiary of Community Health Systems on April 1.
Since the acquisition, hospital representatives say many departments and staff have been busy working to integrate PMC into CAMC.
That effort continues, but members of the hospital community paused Tuesday to celebrate the progress with its workforce, families, elected officials or their representatives and the community in the parking lot of the physical therapy building across from the hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.