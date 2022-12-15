FAYETTEVILLE — The family medical practice at Plateau Medical Group’s Fayetteville location was bolstered recently with the addition of two respected family practitioners from Nicholas County.
The hiring of Dr. Kathy Hamon and her nurse practitioner, Crystal Taylor, for a staff that already included family practice physicians Dr. Charles Burdette and Dr. Karen Hultman strengthens the services offered to Fayetteville and the surrounding community, says Plateau Medical Group interim CEO Justus Smith.
Smith joined local staff, representatives of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and Fayetteville Mayor Sharon Cruikshank on Dec. 6 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility at 207 West Maple Avenue, a site that’s been operational for about a year.
Of Hamon and Taylor, Smith said, “They’ve worked together for years up in Nicholas County, and they came on board with us this year. They’re really good family practitioners. It’s kind of a stretch for their patients to come down here, but they’ve got a huge following.” The women have a “solid reputation for doing quality work” and will benefit the community, Smith said.
The duo will complement the care already offered by two respected local physicians, Burdette and Hultman, Smith stressed. “They’re very well-known physicians in the area, and very well-respected,” he said.
“We’ve had this location here for about a year,” Smith continued. “Very large, beautiful office space, and we had the room.
“I’m really excited about it.”
“I think having Dr. Hamon and Crystal Taylor here is a big deal,” Smith continued. “They came from Nicholas County with a great reputation. Southern West Virginia needs good providers. It’s very hard to attract providers to this area, and our state’s shrinking in population (and many are taking their talents elsewhere).
“A lot of times, the people that are here, the ones that are from here, they choose to be here. and it’s a very competitive market. You’ve got only so many people that grew up in West Virginia and went to med school and decided to come back home to practice. We’re very fortunate to have the two of them.”
Smith said choosing a family doctor is a relationship built on trust. “Finding somebody that fits you that you feel like you can have a conversation with and, most importantly, has your best interests” is critical, he said. “And these two new providers that we’ve added on go above and beyond. They’re not just going to see a patient and let it go, and they really care about southern West Virginia.
“I think they’re great assets to Fayetteville and Fayette County, West Virginia.”
Surgeons Dr. Drew Petersen and Dr. Yancy Short also practice next door in another PMG clinic, Smith noted.
For more information, visit www.plateaumedicalgroup.com
