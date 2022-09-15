Ansted man facing felony charges
An Ansted man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.
According to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley, just after midnight on Sept. 10, deputies responded to a disturbance on Master Hill Road in Ansted. Upon arrival deputies found a new pickup truck and camper that had large dents in it.
Deputies made contact with the callers who told them a man was in their yard acting erratically. When told to leave, the man had tried to attack them and destroyed their property, the deputies were told.
The officers made contact with the suspected male who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, deputies said.
Ryan M. Hall, 29, of Ansted, is charged with felony destruction of property, as well as the misdemeanor offenses of assault and trespassing. Hall was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
• • •
Virginia man faces charges in Fayette
A Virginia man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.
According to Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies met with a female on Sept. 10 to field a harassment complaint.
The woman told deputies that on Wednesday evening she heard approximately five gunshots outside of her residence. She then began receiving harassing calls from a man with whom she had recently ended a relationship. The calls continued over the next several days, and at one point the man admitted to her he fired the shots outside her home, the woman told authorities.
John P. Ware, 25, of Richmond, Va., was charged with five counts of the felony offense of wanton endangerment and the misdemeanor offense of harassment. Ware was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
• • •
Sheriff releases August report
Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley has released his department’s report for the month of August.
911 incident information
Burglary complaints: 8
Domestic disturbances: 27
General disturbances: 63
Fraud complaints: 5
Theft complaints: 17
Health and welfare checks: 87
Threats: 27
911 hang ups: 5
Alarm activation investigations: 36
Overdose: 10
General citizen assists: 57
Total related 911 incidents: 687
Traffic information
Accidents investigated involving injuries: 20
Minor accidents investigated: 17
Total traffic citations issued: 29
Arrest information
Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs: 31
Civil document process information
Total civil documents process served: 191
Concealed weapons permits
Total applications: 49
