Greene convicted of first-degree murder
A Fayette County man was convicted of first-degree murder last month in Fayette County.
According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Douglas J. Greene, 43, of Robson, was convicted of the felony murder charge on Aug. 24 after a three-day jury trial before Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
According to a press release from Ciliberti's office, police responded on Feb. 18, 2021 to 94 Carver Street in Robson in relation to a shooting. Upon arriving, Greene told law enforcement officers he had shot and killed his neighbor, Craig Anthony Cottle. Greene spoke with a detective with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department about the incident leading to Cottle’s death.
Greene claimed the two men had been drinking together that evening and that Cottle had attacked him after they had argued. Greene said he shot Cottle in self-defense.
Cottle was found in a camper in which he had been living, and it was determined he died from two gunshot wounds.
Further investigation revealed numerous inconsistencies between Greene's statement and evidence from the crime scene, authorities said. It was further determined that Greene had also been living in a camper nearby and that the camper had caught fire and burned two months prior. Greene blamed Cottle for setting fire to his camper and appeared to be seeking revenge for the destruction of the camper, the release noted.
A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.
The crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau. The case was prosecuted by Ciliberti and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith.
• • •
Felony charges filed in stolen vehicle case
A Powellton man and a Montgomery woman are facing felony charges in Fayette County, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley, who provided the following information regarding the incident.
On Aug. 18, deputies responded a call regarding an abandoned vehicle that appeared to have wrecked on Armstrong Creek Road.
During their investigation, deputies identified the person who was driving the vehicle, as well as the vehicle owner. When making contact with the vehicle owner, deputies were told that the vehicle had been stolen.
When deputies finally were able to make contact with the driver, they were informed that the driver had purchased the vehicle for $30 from a female who was not the owner. Deputies were able to determine that the woman did not have permission to have the vehicle, nor did she have the authority to sell it.
James G. Johnson, 20, of Powellton, is charged with the felony offenses of Transferring or Receiving Stolen Property and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Johnson was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
Veronica R. Cabrera, 45, of Montgomery, is charged with the felony offenses of Transferring or Receiving Stolen Property and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Cabrera was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
• • •
Boomer man faces felony charges
A Boomer man is facing felony charges in Fayette County, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.
In June of 2022, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau began an investigation into allegation of sexual abuse against a juvenile.
James M. Moore II, 34, of Boomer, is charged with the felony offenses of Sexual Abuse by a Parent Guardian or Custodian and Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. Moore was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through its Facebook page at “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
• • •
Slaughter sentenced for bribery
Anthony Ciliberti Jr., prosecuting attorney of Fayette County, announced in a recent press release that Kyle K.J. Slaughter, age 26, of Oak Hill, was sentenced on Aug. 26 by Judge Paul M. Blake Jr. to not less than one year nor more than 10 years in prison for the felony offense of Bribery in Official and Public Matters.
The defendant pled guilty to the felony offense on June 29. Slaughter must serve one year in prison before being eligible for parole.
Slaughter has additional felony charges pending in Raleigh County unrelated to his Fayette County conviction.
On Dec. 6, 2021, a member of the Mount Hope Police Department clocked Slaughter driving a vehicle traveling at a speed of 85 MPH on West Virginia Route 16 in an area with a posted speed limit of 55 MPH. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to pull over the vehicle, but Slaughter attempted to outrun the officer.
Slaughter led the officer on a high-speed chase from Mount Hope to Glen Jean and finally to the intersection of Route 16 and Route 19 where Slaughter finally pulled over on his own.
As Slaughter was being arrested, he offered both the Mount Hope police officer and a member of the West Virginia State Police “thousands of dollars” if they would let him go.
This crime was investigated by the Mount Hope Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Ciliberti.
• • •
Fayette men charged after high-speed chase
A high-speed pursuit Thursday evening, Aug. 25 in Fayette County resulted in criminal charges against two men.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies patrolling in the Hilltop area on Aug. 25 attempted to stop a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle then fled from deputies, exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour on Legends Highway (W.Va. Rte. 16). The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an abandoned house on Greentown Loop Road. The driver and the passenger were taken into custody.
The driver, Philip E. Gray, 39, of Scarbro, was charged with the felony offense of fleeing with reckless disregard causing injury as well as misdemeanor offenses of simple possession (two counts) and driving without a license.
Authorities determined that the passenger, Anthony Goard, 27, of Oak Hill, had active warrants for failure to appear, and he was taken into custody for those charges.
Both men were transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Individuals can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
