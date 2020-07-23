Below are reports of recent arrests made by members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department:
• Three Fayette County residents have been charged with three child neglect allegations.
According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department received information from a Child Protective Services referral regarding the welfare of three children in the Mulberry Fork area. Further investigations on July 9 by Child Protective Services and deputies found the children were living in deplorable conditions. All three children were placed in state custody.
Jim Foster, 33, and Betty Foster, 37, of Mulberry, were arrested and charged with three counts each for the felony offenses of child neglect creating risk of injury. They await court proceedings.
Tabitha Jean Turley, 43, of Oak Hill, was initially at large for similar charges in the case. She eventually turned herself into deputies and was transported to jail to await court proceedings.
• A traffic stop led to a wanted person’s arrest in Fayette County, Fridley said on July 18.
In the early morning hours of Saturday, July 18, a FCSD deputy was on routine patrol on Court Street in Fayetteville when the deputy made a traffic stop for traffic violations. A check of the registration revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen in Georgia.
The deputy then made contact with the driver, who was identified as Jonathan Reed Campen, 41, of Midway, Georgia. While talking to Campen, the deputy observed a shotgun in the front seat of the vehicle. Campen was asked to exit the vehicle. He refused and then became combative with the deputy. While the deputy was trying to remove Campen from the vehicle, a passerby observed the scene and stopped to assist the deputy, and Campen was taken into custody.
Campen was charged with the felony offenses of possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, obstructing an officer and battery on an officer, as well as being a fugitive of justice from the state of Texas.
“The passerby, identified as Calvin Endicott, volunteer fireman with the Fayetteville Fire Department, in fact kept my deputy from sustaining any injury, or worse,” said Fridley. “I can’t thank him enough for being brave and stepping in to help with this incident. This allows my deputy to go home safe to his family.”
• A Fayette man was arrested in mid-July on drug charges after the execution of a search warrant in Fayetteville.
Deputies executed a search warrant with the assistance of the Fayetteville Police Department on July 15. Officers searched the residence, located on Mahan Street. In the home, officers found methamphetamines, clonazepam, gabapentin, dextroamphetamine, diazepam, a revolver, packaging, scales and $3,000 in United States currency.
Bryant Keith Carr, 41, was arrested and charged with the felony offenses of possession with the intent to deliver narcotics, one count schedule 2, one count schedule 4, one count schedule 5 and person prohibited of possessing firearms. Carr post the $22,000 bond set by Fayette County Magistrate Court.
• A Fayette County man was jailed on drug charges that resulted after a traffic stop in the county.
A FCSD deputy was conducting traffic enforcement on July 16 in the Scarbro area. The deputy executed a stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction in the early morning hours. After receiving consent, a search of the vehicle was conducted. The search resulted in locating drug paraphernalia, scales and multiple individual baggies. A subsequent search of the individual found methamphetamines and heroin on his body.
The suspect, Travis Huffman, 29, of Ansted, was arrested and charged with the felony offenses of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, a felony.
• • •
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or to contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
