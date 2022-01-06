Animal cruelty charges lodged against Fayette man
A Robson man is facing misdemeanor charges in Fayette County after alleged animal cruelty.
According to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, FCSD deputies originally responded along with Fayette County Animal Control officers on Dec. 14 to a residence on Beards Fork Road to investigate a possible case of animal cruelty.
Once at the residence, deputies found multiple puppies in a small compact cage with no food or water. They also found two other dogs secured in the backyard with no food and water. One of these dogs had what appeared to be piles of household waste in its living area.
Ronald Short, 65, of Robson, was charged with four counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and the misdemeanor offense of unlawful disposition of litter. Short was arraigned in Fayette County Magistrate Court, where he was released on a $2,500 bond.
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or via the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
Ansted woman faces fraud, petit larceny charges
An Ansted woman is facing a felony charge in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.
On Oct. 13, deputies began an investigation into a possible fraud incident, according to a release from Fridley's office. During the investigation, deputies determined that a woman had allegedly stolen debit card information from a roommate and electronically transferred money from the victim's bank account to herself through the Facebook Pay feature.
Gabriella C. Prather, 27, was charged with the felony offense of fraud with an access device and the misdemeanor offense of petit larceny. Prather was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
Anyone with information pertinent to the incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
