Treadway sentenced for child sexual abuse
A Fayette County man was sentenced to prison Friday for sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.
According to a press release from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Terry L. Treadway, 64, of Scarbro, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing in relation to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. Treadway was sentenced to five to 25 years in prison for each count.
Ewing further ordered the sentences to be served consecutively, meaning Treadway’s sentence will functionally be not less than 10 years up to a maximum of 50 years, Ciliberti said. Treadway must serve a minimum of 10 years before being eligible for parole.
The judge also ordered that Treadway will be subject to 25 years of supervised release should he be released from prison and complete parole. The period of supervised release can be changed to a period of incarceration in the event Treadway violates the rules of his supervised release.
According to the release from Ciliberti's office, an individual contacted the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau on June 28, 2021 to report that she believed her niece and a female friend of her niece had been sexually abused by Treadway several years prior when both were children. In conducting an investigation, a detective with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department interviewed the two victims, who were both adults at the time of the interview. According to the news release, both women disclosed that Treadway had sexually molested them on multiple occasions when they were children between the ages of six and 11.
As the investigation continued, two more female child victims of Treadway were identified, the release noted. The youngest victim was interviewed at the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center. During the interview, the juvenile reported that when she was between 8 and 10 years of age that Treadway had touched her genital area. The final victim likewise reported that Treadway had sexually molested her on multiple occasions when she was a child from seven to 11 years old.
The investigation determined that Treadway accessed all of his victims through relationships he established with the victims’ families.
The crimes were investigated by the FCSD Detective Bureau. Support services for the victims and victims’ families were provided by the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center and AWAY. The case was prosecuted by Ciliberti.
Hico woman faces felony drug charges
A Hico woman is facing felony charges in Fayette County, Chief Deputy Rod Perdue ll of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department announced in a press release last week.
Just after midnight Jan. 12, while performing routine patrols on Miller Ridge and Arrow Wood Creek roads, deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. During the contact, the driver of the vehicle admitted to the deputy that her license was suspended.
As the driver exited the vehicle, the deputy noticed paraphernalia consistent with the consumption and sale of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded several prepackaged “stamps” of heroin, as well as a bag of suspected heroin/fentanyl mix weighing approximately 7 grams.
Miranda M. Duncan, 36, of Hico, is charged with the felony offense of possession with the intent to deliver a Schedule 1 drug, as well as the misdemeanor offenses of driving a vehicle while license is revoked for DUI and defective equipment. Duncan was transported to the Southern Regional Jail, where she remained on Sunday.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
Woman dies after vehicle crash
A Greenbrier County woman is dead following a motor vehicle crash on W.Va. Route 20 in Meadow Bridge on Friday, according to Fayette County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II.
Just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 13, notification was received through the Fayette County 911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the Meadow Bridge area of Fayette County. Sheriff’s deputies, EMS personnel and personnel from the Meadow Bridge Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to respond to the scene.
Upon arriving, deputies discovered that the driver of a single vehicle appeared to have lost control due to the snowy road conditions and struck a power pole. The driver, an elderly female, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. She was transported to Beckley ARH by emergency service personnel due to her injuries. EMS representatives stated that, during their transport, the patient became unresponsive and was eventually pronounced deceased by doctors at the hospital.
As of Friday evening, the identity of the driver was not being released as deputies were still working with Greenbrier County authorities to locate a family member.
Assisting in the incident were General Ambulance and the Meadow Bridge Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Wanted fugitive faces extradition to Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County.
According to Fayette County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, deputies were conducting welfare checks in the early morning hours Saturday in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance due to the winter weather and road conditions.
While at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Visitor Center, deputies were alerted via their computer system that one of the vehicles onsite was stolen from Pennsylvania. When deputies approached the vehicle to find a VIN to confirm the stolen status, they saw a man sleeping inside. He was identified as a wanted fugitive from Pennsylvania.
Kieran P. Heilner, 21, of Holland, Pa., was taken into custody for his warrant in Pennsylvania for unlawful taking of a vehicle. Heilner was taken to the Southern Regional Jail to await extradition back to Pennsylvania.
Kanawha woman killed in crash
A Kanawha County woman is dead following a motor vehicle accident in Boomer on US Route 60, according to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II.
Perdue released the following information about the accident.
Just after midnight on Jan. 15, deputies were notified of a motor vehicle accident in Boomer involving four separate vehicles.
When deputies arrived they discovered a vehicle on its top in a yard with a female driver ejected. The other three vehicles were located beside the roadway with extensive damage. Two of the vehicles were parked and had no occupants, the other driven vehicle had minor damage.
The female who was ejected succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver received no injuries the release noted. The identity of those involved is being withheld until deputies complete their investigation.
Through witness statements, Perdue said, it appears the vehicle was traveling west on US Rt 60 at a high rate of speed, when it veered off the roadway striking a parked car, launching the vehicle into the air and causing it to flip and land on its top.
At this time it is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor. US Rt 60 was closed for approximately four hours but is now back open.
The accident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Assisting in the incident were the Boomer Fire Department and Jan-Care Ambulance.
