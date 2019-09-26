A Powellton man was jailed last week on charges resulting from an early morning burglary, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 19, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a burglary in progress call on Armstrong Creek Road in Powellton. Deputies found that a male suspect forced his way into a home by breaking a double-pane glass window of the house of a 79-year-old victim. The suspect physically assaulted the victim by dragging the victim through the house, Fridley said in a press release.
The suspect was subdued by two neighbors, one being the suspect’s father, prior to law enforcement arrival.
David H. Ewing III, 21, was charged with the felony offenses of burglary, assault during the commission of a felony and crimes against the elderly. He was arraigned by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office, where he was unable to post the $50,000 bond imposed. He is currently housed at Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by Deputy Sheriff C.M. Tomlin, who was assisted by the Montgomery Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.