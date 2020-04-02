A Fayette County woman is in jail following a serious domestic incident, said Sheriff Mike Fridley.
On March 30, Fayette County sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic incident in the Powellton area. Deputies found evidence indicating a man had locked himself in a room to avoid a woman. At that point, she retrieved a large-caliber handgun and discharged it through the door behind which he was barricaded. The bullet appeared to have narrowly missed the man's shoulder, according to Fridley. After that, he disarmed the woman and contacted police.
Caroldeen Bowles, 64, of Powellton, was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment, brandishing a deadly weapon and domestic battery. She now awaits court proceedings.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department.
