CHARLESTON — During a virtual news conference Wednesday, April 1, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said state officials are extending the state’s primary election date until June 9 due to concerns of COVID-19 spread.
The primary election was scheduled for May 12. It will be delayed 27 days, to Tuesday, June 9 instead.
Public health experts recommend people don’t congregate and stay at least six feet apart to prevent spread of the respiratory illness, COVID-19. The previous week, the governor issued a stay-at-home order; West Virginians are not to leave their homes except for essential needs.
Secretary of State Mac Warner had previously announced that even people who aren’t home-bound could vote absentee to prevent spread of COVID-19, a respiratory illness.
There are several other revised deadlines. Early voting will be held May 27 to June 6. May 19 is the deadline to register to vote. June 3 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot.
Those who want to vote absentee should select the option on the application that states “Illness, injury or other medical reason which keeps me confined.”
Buyer approved for Williamson Memorial Hospital
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia approved Williamson Health & Wellness Center’s $3.68 million bid to purchase Williamson Memorial Hospital in Mingo County, according to a release provided by Michael Hissam, a lawyer with the Charleston-based Hissam Forman Donavan Ritchie law firm.
Earlier in the week, officials had announced the hospital planned to close.
According to the release, the center aims to “preserve the hospital’s critical functions while expanding our existing programs and offering innovative new services.”
