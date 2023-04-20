Editor’s note: Delegate David Elliott Pritt, who on Monday, April 17 switched his party from Democrat to Republican, posted the following open letter to Minority Leader Doug Skaff and the House Democratic Caucus on his personal Facebook page and the Elliott Pritt for House of Delegates Facebook page. Pritt won the House District 50 seat last year running against then-incumbent Austin Haynes.
Honorable Doug Skaff and House Democratic Caucus,
I am writing to inform you of my decision to leave the Democratic Party.
This decision has not been made lightly nor on a whim, and after weeks of personal consideration, soul searching, and discussion with my family and many of those who supported my election and campaign, I have come to the conclusion that to be an effective delegate for the people of my district and to accurately represent the will of my people, I can no longer in good conscience remain a Democrat.
I simply cannot continue down the road that the Democratic Party is headed if I am to accurately represent my constituents and my people as well as my own conscience. It has become more and more obvious that there is a very little room in the party for traditional values or differences regarding political opinion — we are being pushed out. The values, beliefs, and way of life that the people of Southern West Virginia and Fayette County hold dear are no longer compatible with the trajectory of the Democratic Party.
Please know that I have valued my time with you, and I will continue to hold you in the highest regard. I will continue to fight for the issues that we can agree on such as supporting working people, public education, clean water and issues that will help grow wages and benefits for working class West Virginians, but I can no longer continue supporting or advocating for issues that the vast majority of my constituents do not support.
My best to each of you,
Delegate David Elliott Pritt
District 50
Fayette County, WV
