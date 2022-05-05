As the school year winds down and summer approaches, volunteers in Fayette County are giving students options to prevent idle moments which could turn sour.
On Thursday and Friday of last week, Project: Adventure was staged at Fayette County Park in Beckwith. The program, in its fourth year in at least some iteration, offers local fourth- and fifth-grade students the opportunity to converge in a single location and enjoy a variety of free outdoor adventures.
The Fayette Prevention Coalition organizes the event, and Adventure: Fayette County is a subcommittee of the prevention coalition. According to Sue Wood, who works with Fayette Prevention Coalition and is program director for the organization’s drug-free communities grant, the FPC and Adventure: Fayette County partner with numerous organizations and agencies from throughout the county, including the Fayette County Health Department, New River Health, Coda Mountain Academy, Active Southern West Virginia, Camp Royal and representatives from local law enforcement, the paddling community, churches and others, to make the event a reality.
The volunteers’ exhaustive planning and efforts result in what could be seen live Thursday at the county park: children having fun in activities including but not limited to face painting, bounce house, STEAM, kayaking, paddleboarding, fishing, disc golf, soccer, Camp Royal, Active Southern West Virginia, Fayette County Public Libraries and Wild and Wonderful Art. According to Wood, students rotate after 45 minutes into another station so they can experience a full array of activities during the day.
Officials say the activities involve more than a simple field trip; instead, they are focused more broadly on introducing youth to the myriad healthy, fun and exciting activities available in Fayette County. The goal, they stress, is to increase children’s awareness of activities, connect them to the activities, and eliminate all barriers that keep them from doing the activities. This week’s activities offer an all-inclusive field trip, and aren’t incentivized by academics, attendance or behavior, organizers point out.
About 400 county fourth-graders participated Thursday, and about 400 fifth-graders took over the park for a day of fun on Friday.
“We had over 130 volunteers to put this together,” Wood said. “And there’s no charge because we have a couple wonderful sponsors like New River Health and The Health Plan, but also because the people at the stations are volunteering their time to show the students what’s available to them in Fayette County.”
“There is a lot going on,” added Wood. The activities provide an answer to the notion that “there’s nothing to do in Fayette County,” she said. “We hear a lot of ‘there’s nothing to do, we’re so bored.’
“Sometimes that boredom can lead to drug use and experimentation and things like that. There’s been studies that show when kids are involved in a meaningful activity with a caring adult, that they’re less likely to initiate drug use.
“And we want to show them that there are activities in their county that they can be involved in this summer. Because the sooner we get them paired up with an activity that they care about, the more we decrease the chance of that (substance abuse).”
Organizers partner with the Fayette County school system, and “we made sure that every fourth-grade class was invited today, and every fifth-grade class is invited tomorrow,” said Wood.
A handful of home school students took part, as well.
“They’re having a wonderful time,” Wood said. Activities are offered in a “very free play” setting. “You don’t have to do anything, but the opportunity is there if you want it.”
The adventure endeavor was initiated in 2019 when Fayette County became a pilot county for the Integrated Community Engagement (ICE) collaborative, which is based on an Icelandic model which posits that if children are involved in more activities, a corresponding decrease in substance abuse will occur, Wood explained.
At that time, coordinator Katie Johnson and representatives from the Fayette Prevention Coalition and the Fayette County Health Department were among those who were integral in spearheading the project.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, events were curtailed somewhat in 2020 and 2021. “The last two years we did something called Adventure Days over the summer,” said Wood. “This is the first year back since Covid, and we’re just really excited to be able to do this for the kids.”
The overall takeaway of the message to be gleaned from this week’s activities is three-fold, Wood said. “One, having your kids involved in an activity decreases the chances of them using substances. Two, talk to your kids about the dangers of alcohol and drug use; our parents are very influential; caring adults are very influential in that decision. Three, any community member is welcome to get involved with us to share their thoughts with us, to volunteer with us.”
For more information, reach out to Adventure: Fayette County on its Facebook page or Fayette Prevention Coalition on its Facebook page.
