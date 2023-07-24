Commissioner Bill Raney, from left, Chairman Charlotte Lane and Commissioner Renee Larrick have issued an emergency order this morning against Armstrong Public Service District. “I was shocked at the testimony that was presented to us today,” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said Friday, after listening to a small army of residents pleading for assistance because of poor and potentially contaminated water provided to 879 water customers along the Kanawha River area. An interim emergency operations and management agreement that will permit West Virginia-American Water Company to step in to take control of the system must be filed by July 31.