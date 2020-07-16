CHARLESTON – The Public Service Commission has rescheduled a status conference in the general investigation into the quality of water service provided by Page-Kincaid Public Service District. The status conference will now be held on Tuesday, July 28 in the Commission’s Main Hearing Room.
The Commission also issued guidance as to how the conference would be conducted in light of Covid-19 protocols. Masks or face coverings are required to enter the building and must be worn at all times by all persons inside the hearing room. Seating in the hearing room will be assigned. Each person will speak from his or her seat; the witness stand will not be used.
The Commission will not take public comment from members of the community at the conference. Comments from the public may be submitted via email or U.S. Mail.
Members of the public and the press will not be allowed to attend the status conference in person. Any interested persons may view the status conference via the Commission’s internet live-stream through the website: www.psc.state.wv.us.
“The Public Service Commission recognizes that in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, government must continue its work for the citizens, and that citizens have a right to participate in that process,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane.” “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we continue to seek a resolution to the ongoing problems of Page-Kincaid PSD and get their customers clean water.”
The order also granted a request to intervene in the case by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Page-Kincaid PSD serves approximately 639 water customers and 400 sewer customers in Fayette County. More information on the case may be obtained from the Public Service Commission website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case No. 20-0397-PWD-GI.
