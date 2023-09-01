CHARLESTON — Three Public Service Districts which provide service to residents and businesses of Kanawha and Fayette Counties have been determined “seriously impaired” by state regulators.
The state Public Service Commission has authorized West Virginia American Water Company to acquire operations of the Armstrong Public Service District. Armstrong was determined to be a “failed utility.” In a separate ruling, the PSC stopped short of ordering an all out takeover of the Gauley River PSD and the Kanawha Falls PSD. Those two were ruled to be “distressed utilities” under rules defined in the 2020 Distressed and Failing Utilities Improvement Act.
West Virginia American has been ordered to enter agreements with Kanawha Falls and Gauley River PSD’s to provide financial, managerial, and technical support. Drafted management contracts will be reviewed by the PSC within 30 days.
Armstrong, based in Kimberly, Fayette County, provides water to 879 customers and sewer to 822 in the Montgomery area of Fayette County. Gauley River PSD, headquartered in Swiss, Nicholas County, serves 1,200 customers and 1,000 inmates at Mount Olive Correctional Complex. It purchases its water from Kanawha Falls PSD and Summersville. Kanawha Falls PSD, based in Gauley Bridge, has 994 customers, according to its 2022 annual report.
The high profile failure of the Gauley River PSD to provide adequate water service to the Mount Olive State Prison in Fayette County sparked the initial investigation into the status of the three systems in May 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.