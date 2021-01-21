CHARLESTON – The Public Service Commission earlier this month entered orders in the Frontier Bankruptcy case and the Quality of Service Focused Management Audit. The two orders require Frontier to upgrade and maintain its systems. The Commission has imposed strict conditions on Frontier to ensure compliance.
Frontier has committed to spending a minimum of $200 million in capital expenditures in the state by Dec. 31, 2023, and deploying fiber to at least 150,000 West Virginia locations by Dec. 31, 2027. If Frontier does not maintain the budgeted levels of capital expenditures the Commission may initiate a proceeding to establish surety requirements.
The Commission’s Consumer Advocate Division and the Communication Workers of America, AFL-CIO were intervenors in both cases. Additional information, including both orders issued, is available on the Commission website at www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case Nos. 18-0291-T-P and 20-0400-T-PC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.