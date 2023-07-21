CHARLESTON – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia will hold a public comment hearing at 5:30 p.m. on July 24 in the main hearing room at PSC headquarters, 201 Brooks Street in Charleston. The purpose of this hearing is to listen to public opinion, concerns and ideas concerning Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power’s three most recent Expanded Net Energy Costs (ENEC) cases.
The commission would like to hear comments in relation to the 2021 and 2022 cases that specifically concern the Independent Technical Prudency Review of the Actions Affecting the Operations of Amos, Mountaineer, and Mitchell Coal Plants. It will also hear comments related to the companies’ request for a rate increase of approximately $641.7 million in the 2023 ENEC case.
“We look forward to this opportunity to meet face-to-face with the public,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “We highly value the feedback from the public when making decisions on cases such as these.”
More information on this case can be found on the PSC website: www.psc.state.wv.us. Click on “Case Information” and access Case Nos. 21-0339-E-ENEC, 22-0393-E-ENEC, and 23-0377-E-ENEC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.