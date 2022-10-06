U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, recently announced $2,942,526 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Justice Programs (OJP) for 18 West Virginia public safety programs. The funding will support state and local programs aimed at expanding access to substance use disorder prevention and treatment services for youth and families, preventing and addressing crime and strengthening forensic capabilities for DNA scientists at the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory.
"I am pleased to announce these critical investments from the Department of Justice to expand access for substance use disorder prevention and treatment services, boost crime prevention efforts and support the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory," said Manchin.
"Our communities in West Virginia rely on our law enforcement offices to help keep their families safe. I’m proud to help secure critical grants like these that will go a long way in providing our state and local agencies and communities with the tools and resources they need to prevent crime, strengthen forensic services, and increase access to substance use disorder prevention and treatment," Capito said.
Individual awards from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program, which supports state and local initiatives to prevent and control crime through targeted support of law enforcement programs, prosecution and court programs, education programs, substance use disorder treatment programs and more, included $1,244,470 to the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, $74,857 to Kanawha County, $30,257 to the Nicholas County Commission, $21,136 to Raleigh County and $11,952 to Fayette County.
