FAYETTEVILLE — After 437 absentee and provisional ballots were canvassed Monday, the positions of Fayette County's top vote-getters from the June 9 primary election didn't budge.
County commissioners and staff met for an all-day canvassing session at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building. Besides the additional ballots logged into the books, 19 ballots were voided because individuals who cast them weren't registered to vote.
In one of the more closely-contested races in the primary, challenger Michelle Holly owned a 138-vote lead (2,600 to 2,462) after Election Day over incumbent Alicia Thomas Treadway for the Democrat nomination for county clerk. On Monday, Holly picked up 176 votes to 163 for Thomas, leaving the final tally at 2,776 to 2,625. On the Republican side for county clerk, J. Brenemen was unopposed, garnering 2,832 votes after the canvass.
In the non-partisan board of education race, adjusted numbers included Cindy Whitlock (6,279), Steve Slockett (3,854) and Lou Jones (3,540). Whitlock and Slockett, the latter a current board member, will take their oaths of office at 8:30 a.m. on June 30.
Current Circuit Judge Tom Ewing (8,187 votes unopposed) and incumbent magistrates Danita G. Young (6,129), Richard Pannell (5,344), Sam Parsons (6,175) and Sharon R. McGraw (8,041) stayed at the top of their respective, non-partisan races.
In the 10th District Senate race, Republican Dan Hill (2,691) and Democrat William R. Laird IV (4,938) are set for a November race.
In the race for Fayette County prosecuting attorney, Democrat challenger Anthony Ciliberti (2,852) remained ahead of incumbent Jeffery "Jeff" Mauzy (2,465). No Republican filed.
In the House of Delegates 32nd District, incumbent Republicans Kayla Kessinger (2,291) and Tom Fast (2,167) were joined by third-place Austin Haynes (1,963). For the Democrats, incumbent Margaret Anne Staggers (3,648), along with fellow Democrats Selina Vickers (2,841) and Mark A. Hurt (2,748), will be on the general election ballot.
In the county commission race, Republican Allison Rae Taylor (1,733) will meet up with incumbent Democrat Denise Eskew Scalph (2,992).
Incumbent Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Democrat, had 4,639 votes following the canvass, and his November challenger, Republican Charles "Chuck" Miller, had 2,177.
The current Fayette assessor, Democrat Harvey (Eddie) Young, was unopposed and earned a final tally of 4,971 votes. No Republican ran in the primary.
Democrat Jack R. Booda, the county's surveyor, wound up with 4,625 votes after Monday. No Republican ran.
Total voter turnout was 34.91 percent.
Scalph, the county commission president, said she was unaware of any legal challenges relating to the election or possible calls for recounts.
The commission will meet in the coming days to certify the votes and make the results official.
