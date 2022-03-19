An Oak Hill man has landed a prison sentence for a child neglect case that resulted in death, as well as conspiracy to distribute heroin.
Tyler G. Randall, 30, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing on March 8. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Randall was sentenced to prison for 3 to 15 years for the felony crime of neglect of a child resulting in death, and 10 years for the felony crime of conspiracy to deliver heroin.
Randall pled guilty to the charges on Nov. 18, 2021. Judge Ewing also imposed a 15-year period of extended supervised release upon Randall. Randall must serve a minimum of five ½ years prior to being eligible for parole.
A violation of the terms of Randall’s supervised release could result in the 15-year period of supervised release being changed to a 15-year prison sentence.
On June 20, 2018, Randall’s 21-month-old daughter, Makenzie, was brought to the emergency room at Plateau Medical Center by Randall and the child’s mother, Shelva Smith. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. According to a press release from Ciliberti’s office, Makenzie was resuscitated by the medical professionals at PMC and then transferred to the Charleston Area Medical Center, where she died six days later.
As part of the investigation, it was determined that Randall shared a residence with Shelva Smith and Tony Smith, father of Shelva Smith and grandfather of Makenzie. A search of Randall’s residence was conducted by law enforcement and evidence of heroin and/or fentanyl use was found in the home, and a small packet of fentanyl was found in the kitchen of the home.
During statements taken from Randall and Shelva Smith, both admitted that all three occupants of the home were using heroin and/or fentanyl in the home. It is believed the drug use on the part of the adults in the home led to the death of Makenzie.
From May 2018 through July 2018, local and federal law enforcement agencies engaged in a joint operation to investigate drug trafficking of heroin and methamphetamine in Fayette County. Dubbed Operation Mountaineer Highway, the investigation uncovered a significant local distribution network for heroin and methamphetamine and led to the arrest of over 20 individuals who were charged in both federal court and at the state level.
Randall was charged and convicted at the state level for his role in the distribution network. These crimes were investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau and the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Ciliberti.
