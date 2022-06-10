Raylee Browning, an 8-year-old girl from Oak Hill, was already dead prior to medical intervention at her home and at Plateau Medical Center on the day after Christmas in 2018, according to witness testimony Tuesday in the trial of those accused in her death.
Raylee’s father, Marty Browning Jr.; Marty’s wife, Julie Titchenell Browning, and Julie’s sister, Sherie Titchenell, are accused of causing Raylee’s death. They were arrested a year later on charges of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian.
Each was also charged with abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death. Both charges are felonies.
Tuesday marked the second day of the trial being presided over by Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Paul Blake.
In the morning session, jurors heard testimony from a paramedic, two nurses and a doctor in their treatment of Raylee on the day she died.
They painted a timeline of the events from the time EMS showed up at her home in Oak Hill to take Raylee for treatment at Plateau, where she was pronounced dead.
In the afternoon, the jury heard testimony from a pediatrician, a psychiatrist, a psychologist and a counselor who all treated Raylee Browning in the years prior to her death.
First to testify was Angela Coleman, an EMT working with Jan-Care Ambulance Services. Coleman was the first of Tuesday’s witnesses to lay eyes on Raylee as she was carried out of the Oak Hill residence by Sherie Titchenell.
Coleman said she and her partner were initially called to the house to respond to a child having a seizure. When they arrived, Coleman said they were told by Sherie Titchenell that Raylee had fallen while getting out of the shower.
Coleman described Sherie Titchenell as emotionless and casual as she handed Raylee’s “lifeless” body to Coleman’s EMS partner on the scene.
Coleman said Raylee’s body was cyanotic or blue when she was handed over and it also did not appear as if Raylee was breathing.
She added that she also saw bruises, which she described as “splotches,” all over Raylee’s body when her partner lifted the child’s shirt in order to attach a defibulator pad for a resuscitation attempt, which was unsuccessful.
An exact time was not given for when Coleman and her partner picked up Raylee from her Oak Hill home.
Later, Dr. Dilip Ghodasara, referring to the girl’s medical chart, testified that Raylee arrived at Plateau Medical Center at 11:55 a.m.
Ghodasara, an emergency room physician, was the attending physician who led the treatment of Raylee.
Ghodasara and two nurses – Virginia Kessler, a nurse supervisor, and Tomora McGinnis, a registered nurse – were all called to the stand to testify to the treatment Raylee received at Plateau Medical Center on the day of her death.
According to Ghodasara’s medical notes, Raylee was pronounced dead at 12:27 p.m., 32 minutes after arriving in the ER.
During that time Ghodasara said a team of five to six nurses, including Kessler and McGinnis, worked to resuscitate Raylee, giving her IV fluids and medicine, checking her heart rhythm, giving CPR and performing other lifesaving measures.
Attorney Evan Dove, who represents Sherie Titchenell, asked Ghodasara if Raylee was “dead on arrival,” meaning dead prior to her admittance to the hospital.
Although Ghodasara did not give a definitive answer to Dove’s question, stating that there are several lifesaving steps they perform before time of death is called, he did say that Raylee was so cold when she arrived at the hospital that her temperature did not register with hospital equipment.
Ghodasara added that those monitors also showed Raylee’s heart was not beating.
Kessler and McGinnis gave similar accounts to Ghodasara, though their testimony also delved into the bruises, scratch marks and scabs that they described as covering Raylee’s body.
Both nurses said these markings led them to believe that Raylee was abused. As a result, they did not allow Raylee’s father or his wife to see Raylee’s body after she was pronounced dead.
McGinnis said she “felt the need to protect (Raylee’s) body” and that in her 18 years of nursing she had never seen a child’s body look the way Raylee’s did.
During McGinnis’ testimony, photos taken of Raylee’s body after she was declared dead were shown on a projector to the jury. McGinnis, who was present when the photos were taken, described what the photos showed.
The 10 photos shown to the jury included close-ups of Raylee’s abdomen, neck, legs, back and forehead.
In each of the pictures, McGinnis pointed out some type of bruising, scrape mark or scab that could be seen on Raylee’s body. A photo of Raylee’s right leg also showed a burn mark, which Ghodasara said was a second-degree burn.
Ghodasara said the burn likely came from a small pointed hot rod. Special prosecuting attorney Brian Parsons asked Ghodasara if the burn could have been caused by a cigarette, to which Ghodasara responded yes.
The three medical professionals also spoke about their perception of Marty and his wife, Julie Titchenell, when they arrived at the hospital.
Ghodasara said in speaking with the couple to inform them of Raylee’s death, Julie Titchenell remained seated and calm while the father began crying and pacing.
McGinnis and Kessler also noted Julie Titchenell’s calm demeanor, which they said was abnormal given the circumstances.
Later in the day, jurors heard testimony from Raylee’s pediatrician, Dr. Michele Staton, as well as Dr. Brandon Workman, a psychiatrist who also treated Raylee.
Raylee’s treatment with Staton began in 2014. Staton said Raylee was typically accompanied by her father and stepmother, Julie Titchenell, though Julie did the majority of the talking for Raylee.
During the four years Staton treated Raylee, Staton said she saw Raylee anytime she was ill or needed a well-visit.
She added that some of the complaints brought up by Raylee’s parents that she was asked to address included low blood sugar, picking at her skin and behavioral issues.
To address these, Staton said she made referrals for Raylee to see a counselor, a psychiatrist and a dermatologist.
Staton was also asked about Raylee’s weight, which previous witnesses had mentioned was on the light size for her age.
Staton said she did not document or make any notes regarding Raylee’s weight as to whether it was healthy or unhealthy though she did keep track of Raylee’s weight and height on a chart.
Staton said that during her final visits with Raylee she noticed Raylee “had lost a significant amount of weight.”
Last to take the stand was Workman, who treated Raylee from September 2016 to November 2018. Workman said his treatment of Raylee had a several-month gap in the beginning of 2018 due to changes in the workplace.
Over the course of the roughly two years that Workman saw Raylee, Workman said the majority of his diagnoses were based on what he was told by Julie Titchenell during his appointments with Raylee as well as what he observed as Raylee rarely spoke.
In talking of Raylee’s symptoms and treatment, Workman said, “There was a lot going on.”
Workman said those symptoms included behavioral issues or acting out, anxiety, depression, overeating and self-harm, and behaviors such as picking at the skin.
As a result, Workman prescribed Raylee a number or medications that changed over the course of his treatment. In the beginning, Workman prescribed as little as two medications that were subsequently added on to or changed.
During Workman’s last appointment with Raylee, she was on roughly six medications meant to treat all her symptoms.
Workman also made referrals to counselors as well as a psychiatric hospital for more thorough care. No documents were presented that Raylee was ever admitted to a psychiatric hospital.
The trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Each defendant is being represented by a separate attorney.
More medical experts testify during Browning trial
The cause of death for 8-year-old Raylee Browning in 2018 was sepsis due to a severe bacterial pneumonia infection that likely manifested over several days, according to witness testimony Wednesday from doctors who performed an autopsy on the child.
The testimony came on the third day of trial for the three individuals accused in the death of the child.
Raylee’s father, Marty Browning Jr.; Marty’s wife, Julie Titchenell Browning; and Julie’s sister, Sherie Titchenell, are accused of causing Raylee’s death. They were arrested in December 2019, a year after Raylee’s death, on charges of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian.
Each was also charged with abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death.
Testimony regarding Raylee’s cause of death was given by West Virginia Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Allen Mock, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. C. Metin Savasman and Dr. Kathryn Moffett, a professor of pediatrics at West Virginia University School of Medicine.
During testimony on Tuesday, an EMT, two nurses and a doctor testified that it appeared Raylee was covered in bruises when they attempted to treat her on the day of her death, Dec. 26, 2018.
Moffett, who was shown pictures Wednesday of Raylee’s body taken at Plateau Medical Center after her death, said what those previous witnesses referred to as bruises was actually a symptom of the type of pneumonia Raylee had, which caused blood to pool on the surface of her skin giving a rash or bruise-like appearance.
Savasman and Mock gave similar testimony that Raylee’s pneumonia affected the appearance of her skin.
Savasman, Mock and Moffett were also asked about how long Raylee’s pneumonia symptoms were present and likely noticeable before she died. Each asserted that she was showing outward symptoms of pneumonia, including shortness of breath, fever and the skin rash, for days prior to her death.
“Any lay person would have recognized that the child was very ill,” Mock said, noting that he used similar language in Raylee’s autopsy report.
Mark Plants, who represents Julie Titchenell, asked the doctors whether the numerous medications Raylee was on could have masked symptoms.
Moffett said some of the symptoms may have been masked, as side effects of some of Raylee’s medication were drowsiness and lethargy.
However, Raylee’s other symptoms would not have been masked, Moffett said.
She added that due to the severity of Raylee’s pneumonia, the assertion by Sherie Titchenell made to EMS when they took her from the home, that Raylee fell getting out of the shower, was unlikely.
Moffett said it was unlikely Raylee was able to sit up or stand, let alone take a shower on her own, on the day of her death due to the severity of her symptoms.
A child abuse expert from Charleston also testified Wednesday that Raylee was a victim of medical child abuse, a term which has replaced the more widely known diagnosis of Munchausen by proxy.
Dr. Joan Phillips, a child abuse expert at Charleston Area Medical Center, testified that she came to the determination after reviewing several medical reports which she described as “conflicting,” made by doctors who treated Raylee in the years prior to her death.
She added that these reports relied on representations made by Raylee’s father and then-girlfriend, Julie Titchenell, regarding Raylee’s symptoms, which varied some based on which doctor they brought Raylee to for treatment.
Phillips’ diagnosis was called into question by one of the defense attorneys, Evan Dove, who questioned how Phillips could have made the determination when none of the medical records she referenced, which came from at least eight sources, made mention of child abuse or neglect.
Dove represents Sherie Titchenell as each defendant in this case is being represented by separate attorneys.
Phillips said she was asked to review the case by the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and published a report based on her findings on June 19, 2019.
As part of her review, Phillip looked at medical reports from Dr. Michele Staton, Raylee’s pediatrician since 2014; Dr. Brandon Workman, a psychiatrist who treated Raylee for two years; Child Protective Services and other medical visits Raylee had in about the last four years of her life.
Phillips said the reason she was able to make this determination while Raylee’s other doctors did not is because she had the opportunity to look at all the medical reports made by the numerous medical professionals who treated Raylee. Other doctors did not have this same advantage, Phillips said.
She added that one of the first indications that pointed to medical child abuse was the numerous medications Raylee was on, especially those she was given to treat psychiatric symptoms.
“She was on extensive psychiatric drugs,” Phillips said.
Nearly all of the prescriptions were prescribed by Workman, who testified Tuesday that he prescribed at least seven medications to treat Raylee’s behavioral issues or acting out, anxiety, depression, overeating and self-harm, and behaviors such as picking at the skin.
Workman said these assertions of symptoms came mostly from Julie Titchenell and he treated based on Julie’s representation of Raylee as well as what he observed, adding that Raylee rarely spoke during their appointments.
Phillips also pointed to Raylee’s drastic weight loss, which occurred between the ages of 6 and 8, as another indicator of medical child abuse. During this time Raylee went from being in the 59th percentile for her age and weight to the second percentile, according to a chart prepared by the state’s Special Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons, based on information from Raylee’s pediatrician.
Phillips also referenced several discrepancies in Raylee’s medical reports.
After fracturing her femur on her right leg in September 2015, Phillips said records indicated that Staton, Raylee’s pediatrician, was not told of the incident, and neither was Workman, who began treating Raylee in September 2016.
However, Phillips said records from a second psychiatrist, whom Raylee saw after starting treatment with Workman, indicate that professional was told of the 2015 injury.
Phillips said the reports state that during a visit with the second psychiatrist, Raylee’s caregivers, who were Marty and Julie Titchenell at the time, requested a note to homeschool Raylee because of the cast for the fractured femur.
Phillips said medical notes indicated that the request to homeschool was made some time after Raylee would have been out of her cast.
Raylee was eventually homeschooled in 2016, according to a report made by Workman at the end of 2016, which Phillips reviewed. Phillips said Raylee’s drop in weight percentile also occurred after being homeschooled.
Phillips said Raylee’s numerous symptoms also changed from doctor to doctor and were at times contradictory, according to the reports she received.
Steve Mancini, who represents Marty Jr., asked Phillips if she had talked with any of the medical professionals or anyone who wrote the reports she used to make her medical child abuse determination. Phillips said she had not, and her findings were based on the reports she was given.
The trial, being heard by Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Paul Blake, will resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Teen says she witnessed abuse of sister
The teenage daughter of one of the three defendants accused in 8-year-old Raylee Browning’s death testified Thursday that Raylee was physically abused and often punished without just cause.
Brooklynn Minnix, 15, also testified that some of the punishments Raylee received in the home the two children shared included being denied food and water.
“There would be days (Raylee) would go hungry,” said Minnix, who was 11 at the time Raylee died.
Minnix said she was also told by one of the defendants to lie about their home life conditions, including the punishments that Raylee received, should anyone ask.
In the days leading up to Raylee’s death, which occurred the day after Christmas in 2018, Minnix said Raylee was visibly sick, bed-ridden and sounded like she was “fighting for air.”
Brooklynn is the daughter of Marty Browning Jr., who was dating Julie Titchenell Browning. They, along with Julie’s sister, Sherie Titchenell, are all defendants accused of causing Raylee’s death.
The three were arrested in December 2019 on charges of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian. Each was also charged with abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death. Both charges are felonies.
After the state rested its case Thursday afternoon, the three attorneys each representing one of the defendants, made motions that one if not both charges should be dismissed, citing lack of evidence from the state.
Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Paul Blake, who is presiding over this case, denied the motions on the grounds that the state had provided enough evidence for the jury to make a determination as to whether the defendants were guilty or innocent of the charges.
Some of the remaining witnesses called by the state on Thursday spoke of Raylee’s home and school life.
Raylee’s biological mother, Janice Wriston, also took the witness stand, where she was asked by special prosecuting attorney Brian Parsons about the day Raylee was born, her overall character and the last day Wriston saw her daughter alive.
“She was the brightest thing in this world,” Wriston said of her daughter.
Wriston said the last time she saw her daughter was in June 2017, roughly a year and a half before Raylee’s death.
In response to questions from the defense, Wriston said her visitations were taken away around that time in 2017 but were restored sometime in July 2018. She added that Raylee’s father Marty had custody of Raylee during this time.
Raylee was one of four children in the home shared by Marty and the Titchenell sisters. The ages of the two other children were not disclosed.
When asked to remember the house she shared with her siblings and three adults, Minnix said it was “full of tension,” which she said was primarily caused by Sherie Titchenell.
Parsons asked Minnix if Sherie Titchenell was ever “mean” or “physically abusive” to her or Raylee.
Minnix said the “mean” demeanor from Sherie Titchenell to herself felt “normal” and that Sherie was “not typically” physically abusive to her.
Speaking of Raylee, Minnix said Sherie Titchenell was physically abusive and would hit Raylee with objects as well as her hands and feet. Raylee’s response to this was to cry, Minnix said.
Minnix was then asked about a time in September 2015 when Raylee broke her right leg.
Minnix said Raylee was upset so Sherie Titchenell took her into Sherie’s bedroom where Raylee continued to cry.
“I heard some type of sound and then Sherie came out and Raylee did not,” said Minnix, who later elaborated that the sound she heard sounded similar to a “loud bang.”
Minnix said she did not see Raylee until about noon the next day, when Raylee started to complain of leg pain and refused to stand or walk. Minnix said Raylee was accused of faking her injury by the adults though she was later taken to a hospital and diagnosed with a broken femur.
When Parsons asked what she was told happened to Raylee, Minnix said, “I was told she kicked a wall by Sherie.”
“Is that what happened?” asked Parsons.
“No,” Minnix responded.
Parsons then asked Minnix if West Virginia’s Child Protective Services ever interviewed her regarding Raylee’s broken leg. Minnix said she could not remember but that she was often reminded by Sherie Titchenell not to disclose with anyone what really went on in their home and just to say that everything was fine.
She was then asked about Raylee’s overall behavior and the punishments she would receive.
“It seemed as if (Raylee) was always being punished even if she hadn’t done anything to deserve so,” Minnix said.
She added that some of the punishments Raylee received included being made to walk up and down the hallway all day, being denied food and water and being locked in her room so she could not sneak food at night.
“Once when Raylee was walking the hallway, (Sherie Titchenell) shoved her into the wall causing her to fall into the cat’s litter box,” Minnix said.
Minnix said she also observed Raylee drinking out of a toilet in the bathroom that adjoined the room Raylee shared with Sherie Titchenell and another child.
Minnix and the other two children were taken out of the defendants’ home sometime after the death of Raylee. Minnix confirmed that she had been in foster care for three years and although she did initially speak to her mother while in foster care, she no longer does.
Also testifying Thursday was Carrie Ciliberti, a teacher from Mount Lookout Elementary School, which Minnix and Raylee attended for a time.
Ciliberti, a teacher of 36 years, said she taught health, physical education, and art during the time Raylee and Minnix were students at Mount Lookout. She said she also had breakfast and lunch duty, which meant she saw the children every day for at least an hour total.
Over the course of the year and a half that Raylee attended Mount Lookout, which included her kindergarten year and half of first grade, Ciliberti said she made three referrals to CPS for abuse she observed on Raylee.
Only two of the referrals were brought up Thursday, the referral made as a result of Raylee’s broken femur in 2018 and a referral Ciliberti made after Raylee showed her bruises and scabs on her legs the following school year when Raylee was in first grade. The femur break occurred in Raylee’s kindergarten year.
Ciliberti said she is aware that an additional referral was made by Raylee’s first-grade teacher after Ciliberti observed a handprint on Raylee’s upper arm. Ciliberti said she confirmed with Raylee’s teacher that she had witnessed the same thing and that teacher made a report to CPS.
Ciliberti said she has no recollection of ever being interviewed by CPS for those referrals though she does remember sitting in on an interview when Minnix and Raylee were interviewed by CPS.
Ciliberti said the interview was conducted by Joseph Sorrent, who is on the defense witness list and has been identified as a CPS supervisor.
Regarding the child CPS interview Ciliberti sat in on, she said she remembers being told by Sorrent afterward, “I do not believe Raylee is an abused child. I believe she is a targeted child and I believe that (the children) are very well coached.”
CPS employee Bryanna Baker, who worked in the Nicholas County office at the time of these incidents, was later called to the stand by the defense.
Baker testified that she was part of at least two referrals, but had her name on three, that investigated the alleged abuse Raylee received while in the Browning-Titchenell home. She said those claims of abuse were found to be unsubstantiated.
Parsons asked Baker about the referral Ciliberti testified to have made regarding Raylee’s broken femur in September 2018. Baker said she was never notified of such a referral.
The state rested its case just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
The defense attorneys then began calling their initial witnesses. Unlike examinations made by the defense attorney for the prosecution’s witnesses, only one attorney from the defense was allowed to question the witnesses they called.
For the prosecution’s witnesses, all of the three defense attorneys were allowed to cross-examine each witness, which made for a lengthy process and resulted in nearly three full days of testimonies from the prosecution’s witnesses.
The first witness called by the defense was Issa Jaber, the 23-year-old nephew of Julie and Sherie Titchenell. Jaber testified that he never saw Raylee abused or denied food or water.
Lynaia Castle, a family friend of the three defendants, gave similar testimony after being called by the defense, in that she did not see signs that Raylee was abused or neglected.
Castle said she had been informed of Raylee’s overeating habits and also observed, on one occasion, Raylee eating until she vomited and then later asking for more food.
“She could eat as much as I could and then turn around and say she was starving, didn’t eat and needed food right now,” Castle said.
Castle also testified that she was in the home of the Brownings and Titchenells off and on in the three days prior to Raylee’s death, Dec. 23-25, 2018.
Castle said during that time Raylee had a “sniffle” but she did not consider Raylee to be sick.
The trial was to resume at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
It is still unknown whether any of the three defendants will testify although Mark Plants, who represents Julie Titchenell, told the judge that his client had expressed an interest and intention of testifying.
Similar assertions were not made by the two separate attorneys representing Marty and Sherie Titchenell.
