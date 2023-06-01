The Town of Fayetteville hosted a Memorial Day parade on May 29.
Memorial Day, which originated as Decoration Day following the end of the U.S. Civil War, is held the final Monday of May in order to honor those who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. military during war time.
Following World War II, as most of those who served in the Civil War were passing away, the day began to be recognized as Memorial Day, a day to honor those who lost their lives in the nation's various conflicts.
The holiday today also has come to be known as the unofficial start of summer, a day for relaxation, travel and recreation.
