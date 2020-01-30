Joe Crist, left, Fayette County Fire Coordinator, talks figures with Sheriff Mike Fridley recently in advance of the Feb. 8 election to renew the excess levy in support of law enforcement, fire departments and the county library system. The two, along with Becky Kellum, director of the Fayette County Public Library system, urge the public’s continued support of the renewable levy which has been in effect since 1981. Early voting is ongoing in three locations in the county: the Fayette County Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville, Montgomery Town Hall and the Danese Community Center from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Election Day is Saturday, Feb. 8 from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. For more on the excess levy election, see our website, www.fayettetribune.com, later this week, or next week’s print edition of The Fayette Tribune.