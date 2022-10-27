Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) visited the West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer Challenge Academy South in Montgomery on Oct. 21 to watch the Platoon Olympics and provide remarks during the awards ceremony.
The MCA offers a 22-week residential and one-year post-residential follow-up program dedicated to training and mentoring at-risk youth. The academy’s quasi-military environment provides structure, while teaching cadets the importance of attention to detail, respect and self-discipline. There are eight core components of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy program, including leadership and followership. During the Platoon Olympics, cadets can gain leadership and teamwork skills through drills, sports and physical aptitude competitions.
"The Mountaineer Challenge Academy is a fantastic opportunity for West Virginia teenagers to invest in their futures," said Miller. "I applaud these young men and women for committing to work hard, study and serve alongside their fellow cadets. It was great to watch the Platoon Olympics today and celebrate this class’s achievements. I salute each cadet for their courage, bravery, and dedication to their futures and to West Virginia."
"The opportunities that the Mountaineer Challenge Academy provides for young people in West Virginia is invaluable and I was so glad to be able to showcase this incredible program today," stated Maj. Gen. William "Bill" Crane, adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard. "Since its inception in 1993, more than 5,000 West Virginians have had their lives changed through the Challenge Academy, and that wouldn’t be possible without the support of our state and Congressional leaders. I am thankful we have such strong advocates, like Congresswoman Miller, at the national level for the Youth Challenge program."
