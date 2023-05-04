Business officials and community members recently welcomed one of the newer members of the outdoor recreation industry in Fayette County.
The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce gathered on April 22 with business owner Scott Polk to stage the official grand opening for Riding Dirty Dirtbike Rentals, which is located at 2506 Court St. in Fayetteville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Rentals go out seven days a week, said Polk, who is currently the sole employee.
The business offers off-road rentals, dirt bikes, side by sides and ATVs, as well as supplies such as helmets and goggles.
"We have guided tours with or without lunch," Polk said.
"The difference between our company and any other local is that we deliver and pick up where the renter wants to ride," he said. "So, local riders can use the rental on their land or local riding trails and not be limited by specific trail systems or location."
Riding Dirty Dirtbike Rentals is affiliated with Burning Rock and Kairos, he said. "We look forward to the Hatfield McCoy coming to the area," said Polk.
"I feel as though we will blend well with other recreational activities offered locally due to the draw of being able to see vast amounts of West Virginia that would otherwise take days or weeks to be able to adventure to," he noted. "You can raft one day, hike another and rent with us for an unparalleled experience the next.
"It brings a side of Southern West Virginia that isn’t currently offered in our area."
Polk added, "We look forward to growing and being able to obtain more ATVsR25, dirt bikes and four-seat (side by sides) to better accommodate for families with children that otherwise wouldn’t be able to see our beautiful state, along with bridging the gap and offering kayaks, paddle boards and mountain bikes in the near future."
Polk was born in Beckley and raised in Fayetteville. He graduated from Fayetteville High School in 2007 and has worked in emergency services on the ambulance for a total of 10 years, starting out as a driver/EMT before working up to being a paramedic.
For more information, visit www.ridingdirtydirtbikerentals.com/ or follow the business on Facebook, or call 304-578-4957.
