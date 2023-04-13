Brookfield Renewable U.S. has announced a warning to drivers in the region to expect possible delays on Paint Creek, Middle Patch and Armstrong Creek roads in the coming weeks as the power transmission line and right-of-way receive upgrades. The project is necessary to upgrade the power transmission line and right of way access roads. This will increase reliability and maintain proper safety clearance of the transmission line.
The projects and impacts are outlined as follows:
Paint Creek Road and Middle Patch Road, Gallagher
The project began on April 3 and is expected to continue for an estimated 2 months. The public may experience periodic road delays while heavy equipment and materials are transported to the project area. Brookfield Renewable is making every effort to ensure there is minimal impact to morning commutes, bus routes, etc.
Armstrong Creek Road, Kimberly
This project is scheduled to begin on May 22 and continue for an estimated 7 months. The public may experience periodic road delays while heavy equipment and materials are transported to the project area. Brookfield Renewable is making every effort to ensure there is minimal impact to morning commutes, bus routes, etc.
For questions, contact Inquiries.wv@brookfieldrenewable.com.
