Douglas J. Greene, 43, of Robson, will be sentenced Monday for first degree murder, according to a press release from Anthony Ciliberti Jr., prosecuting attorney of Fayette County.
Greene was convicted August 24 of the crime of first degree murder of Craig Anthony Cottle following a three-day jury trial, Ciliberti reported.
According to a previously published report in The Register-Herald, police responded on Feb. 18, 2021 to 94 Carver Street in Robson in relation to a shooting. Upon arriving, Greene told law enforcement officers he had shot and killed his neighbor, Craig Anthony Cottle. Greene spoke with a detective with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department about the incident leading to Cottle’s death.
Greene claimed the two men had been drinking together that evening and Cottle had attacked him after they had argued. Greene said he shot Cottle in self-defense.
Cottle was found in a camper in which he had been living, and it was determined he died from two gunshot wounds.
Further investigation revealed numerous inconsistencies between Greene’s statement and evidence from the crime scene, authorities said. It was further determined that Greene had also been living in a camper nearby and that the camper had caught fire and burned two months prior. Greene blamed Cottle for setting fire to his camper and appeared to be seeking revenge for the destruction of the camper, authorities said at the time.
The crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau. The case was prosecuted by Ciliberti and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith.
Greene will be sentenced at 11 a.m. on Nov. 7 by Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing in the courtroom on the second floor of the Fayette County Courthouse Annex in Fayetteville.
