For the past six years, Bridge Day™ has featured a 5-kilometer foot race which helps kick off the event by sending runners across the south-bound side of the 876-foot span to an eventual race finish in downtown Fayetteville.
This Saturday, Active Southern West Virginia will host the 6th annual Bridge Day 5K run across the New River Gorge Bridge on the only day of the year the bridge is open to pedestrian traffic.
The race experience is "thrilling, challenging and bucket-list worthy," according to an ASWV press release.
As of Oct. 6, 400 racers were registered with a 500-person cap. Registration deadline was Oct. 11.
"There is a lot of excitement to have this event back after two years of cancelations," said Active Southern West Virginia's Melanie Seiler, the event director. "And this will be our first Bridge Day with the National Park and Preserve designation.
"We started in 2016 with 100 racers and each year the race has grown. It is often a first-time race for many people and we, at Active SWV, love to celebrate first-time racers and racers who have overcome challenges to being active."
The race impacts many people from the runners, volunteers and sponsors to the after-school Kids Run Club program that the race proceeds benefit, officials point out. Historically, two-thirds of the racers are from West Virginia.
One local racer, Michelle Rotellini, has attended every year since 2016. She has not only raced every year; she has also placed first in her age group.
"The Bridge Day 5K is a can’t miss race. To be able to run across the third highest bridge in the country as fog rises out of the gorge is a definite rush. This is without question the most unique race in the region," Rotellini said via a press release.
Among volunteers at this year's race will be members of the WVU Tech softball team, who will be stationed along the course to marshal the runners around every turn. That is one of the many ways WVU Tech is sponsoring and partnering with Active SWV on the race.
Local businesses see the benefits of an active community and events helping drive economic spending, according to ASWV, as ASWV race events in 2022 generate $190 per racer in economic outputs.
"As the new owners of Water Stone Outdoors, it is our goal to deepen the shop's well-established connection to our community," said Holly Fussell. "Events like the Active SWV Bridge Day 5K RUN bring folks together and offer a chance to celebrate what makes our hometown so special.
"The collective joy of seeing people enjoy themselves in the outdoors is what inspires us to sponsor such a unique race event."
At the end of the day, the Bridge Day 5K Run is funding the opportunity for free after-school Kids Run Clubs across the state. "Not all students are able to participate in sports, mainly due to the cost. Kids Run Clubs are completely free; our students love and enjoy being a part of everything that Active Southern WV provides," Staci Stover, Fairdale Elementary, said in the release.
Over 30 elementary schools have facilitated free clubs in several counties since this race began in 2016.
A sponsorship and partnership with Water Stone Outdoors to host the Friday evening packet pick-up is a bonus this year, said Seiler.
— Steve Keenan
